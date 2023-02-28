nutpods Launches Creamy Cold Brew

BELLEVUE, Wash.— nutpods, the popular, celebrity favorite, plant-based coffee creamer brand, announces its bold move to expand into a new category with its first coffee-based ready-to-drink product, Creamy Cold Brew this Spring 2023.

The Creamy Cold Brew will be available in two fan-favorite flavors – Classic and Vanilla Caramel – and will offer a multi-serve, premixed cold brew and coffee creamer product, offering a zero-sugar alternative to the rapidly-growing beverage category.

nutpods Creamy Cold Brew will be available for $5.99 starting in late March in the refrigerated section of Sprouts and later at select national retailers. The new cold brew product will become available on Amazon Fresh later this summer.

“I’ve been a fan of cold brew for years, regularly opting for cold coffee beverages over warm, and of course, always blended with my favorite nutpods flavor,” says nutpods Founder & CEO Madeline Haydon. “We are always keeping a pulse on trends in coffee and with cold brew and iced coffee having overtaken hot coffee for the majority of younger coffee drinkers, this “pour and go” behavior made the idea of nutpods creamy cold brew move from idea to reality.”

Instead of “making” coffee from beans or grounds, more people are purchasing high-quality pre-brewed coffee and cold brew and then customizing their perfect cup or simply buying pre-blended coffee drinks. “Entering the ready-to-drink space will allow nutpods to truly deliver on our goal of allowing non-dairy coffee lovers to enjoy high-quality delicious coffee drinks however and whenever they coffee,” says Haydon.

The Classic flavor is completely unsweetened, while the Vanilla Caramel is zero-sugar sweetened with a blend of natural sweeteners. They are made using a blend of high-quality coffee and nutpods almond/coconut creamer, and the Classic flavor is Whole30 approved. Haydon adds, “Vanilla and Caramel are two of our most popular creamer flavors so we decided to blend the two into a unique flavor that we know our fans would love.”

About nutpods

nutpods is an independent, plant-based foods manufacturer based in Seattle, Washington, dedicated to bringing a delicious, continually innovating line of zero-sugar coffee creamers, barista milks and now creamy cold brews to the marketplace.

nutpods launched with a successful Kickstarter campaign in late 2013 after Founder & CEO Madeline Haydon was frustrated with her non-dairy options. Since then the company has grown rapidly due to its broad market appeal and is now the #2 plant-based creamer in the US. nutpods is available in all major retail locations nationwide as well as online.

For More Information:

https://www.nutpods.com/