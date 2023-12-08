Nutpods Launches Half & Half Alternative

BELLEVUE, Wash.— nutpods, the #2 plant-based creamer brand in the U.S., is launching a Half & Half alternative product in the coming months at natural and conventional retailers nationwide. This 32oz refrigerated product fills a gap in many dairy cases for a clean ingredient, cholesterol-free, plant-based replacement for traditional half & half.

“We know that many consumers who are looking for dairy alternatives choose plant-based creamer and milks but currently there just aren’t many options for half & half lovers,” says Founder & CEO Madeline Haydon. “I am passionate about cooking and baking with our products and, being from Seattle I love a good cup of coffee. This product fulfills both of those needs so well; it’s the perfect multi-use product for your fridge.”

Plant-based options currently account for 14% of total milk and creamer sales in the marketplace. However only 3% of half & half products are plant-based(1). “There is absolutely a demand for more products in this category, and we’re proud to give consumers more choices for their coffee and their favorite recipes,” said nutpods CMO Patrick Coyle. “We have always had consumers using our coffee creamers in cooking and baking but how with our half & half alternative we have an offering developed just for that purpose. It’s a clean label, zero-sugar per serving product that is extremely flexible and most importantly tastes great.”

This product rounds out nutpods’ portfolio of creamers, barista oat milks, and creamy cold brew items. The company is best known for creamy unsweetened creamer products in a wide range of innovative flavors. Most recently the company re-launched fan favorite limited edition creamer Coconut Macaroon online, and is partnering with Sprouts to launch Cinnamon Churro next month in all stores.

nutpods’ Half & Half Alternative will launch at Sprouts this month, Earth Fare, Nugget, and others in the spring. It will also be available in a 3-pack on Amazon.com and nutpods.com.

About nutpods

nutpods is an independent, plant-based foods manufacturer based in Seattle, Washington, dedicated to bringing a delicious, continually innovating line of zero-sugar coffee creamers and barista milks to the marketplace.

nutpods launched with a successful Kickstarter campaign in late 2013 after Founder & CEO Madeline Haydon was frustrated with her non-dairy options. Since then the company has grown rapidly due to its broad market appeal and is now the #2 plant-based creamer in the US. nutpods is available in all major retail locations nationwide as well as online.

For More Information:

