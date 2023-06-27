nutpods’ Plant Based Creamy Cold Brew Now Available Direct to Consumer and at Natural Retailers

BELLEVUE, Wash.— nutpods, the popular celebrity favorite plant-based coffee companion brand, announces its new Creamy Cold Brew is now available on Amazon as well as at natural retailers nationwide including Sprouts, Fresh Thyme, and Wegmans. Later this summer, the multi-serve coffee beverages will be available at Kroger, Walmart, Target, and Albertsons Safeway.

Creamy Cold Brew launched in April 2023 and was an exciting move for nutpods, expanding into a new category with its first coffee-based ready-to-drink product.

The Creamy Cold Brew is available in two fan-favorite flavors – unsweetened Classic and zero-sugar per serving Vanilla Caramel – and offers a multi-serve, premixed cold brew and coffee creamer product, offering a zero-sugar alternative to the rapidly-growing beverage category.

The ready-to-drink creamy cold brews provide a refreshing and well balanced sip to start your mornings or enjoy for a mid-afternoon pick-me-up this summer and is offered as a 6-pack on Amazon and nutpods.com.

“I’ve been a fan of cold brew for years, regularly opting for cold coffee beverages over warm, and of course, always blended with my favorite nutpods flavor,” says nutpods Founder & CEO Madeline Haydon. “We are always keeping a pulse on trends in coffee and with cold brew and iced coffee having overtaken hot coffee for the majority of younger coffee drinkers, this ‘pour and go’ behavior made the idea of nutpods creamy cold brew move from idea to reality.”

Instead of “making” coffee from beans or grounds, more people are purchasing high-quality pre-brewed coffee and cold brew and then customizing their perfect cup or simply buying pre-blended coffee drinks. “Entering the ready-to-drink space allows nutpods to truly deliver on our goal of allowing non-dairy coffee lovers to enjoy high-quality delicious coffee drinks however and whenever they coffee,” says Haydon.

The Classic flavor is completely unsweetened, while the Vanilla Caramel is sweetened with a blend of natural sweeteners but is still zero grams of sugar per serving. Both flavors are made with a blend of premium cold brewed coffee and the Classic flavor is Whole30 Approved. Haydon adds, “Vanilla and Caramel are two of our most popular creamer flavors so we decided to blend the two into a unique flavor that we know our fans would love.”

About nutpods

nutpods is an independent, plant-based foods manufacturer based in Seattle, Washington, dedicated to bringing a delicious, continually innovating line of zero-sugar coffee creamers, barista milks and now creamy cold brews to the marketplace.

nutpods launched with a successful Kickstarter campaign in late 2013 after Founder & CEO Madeline Haydon was frustrated with her non-dairy options. Since then the company has grown rapidly due to its broad market appeal and is now the #2 plant-based creamer in the US. nutpods is available in all major retail locations nationwide as well as online.

For More Information:

https://www.nutpods.com/collections/creamy-cold-brew