nutpods Pumpkin Spice Creamer Returns for the Fall Season

BELLEVUE, Wash.— The weather says summer, heart says fall. nutpods, the popular plant-based coffee companion brand, is bringing back their seasonal Pumpkin Spice creamer for fall beginning August 23 on nutpods.com and Amazon. The limited-time flavor will also be available in select retailers nationwide including Kroger, Sprouts and Publix.

This fall-staple offers an unsweetened alternative to traditional coffee creamers while providing the defining flavor of autumn with every sip of coffee. Pumpkin Spice is available in 11.2 oz or 25.4 oz in select retail stores and 11.2 oz online

“Everyone knows the unofficial start to fall is when pumpkin spice products hit the shelves and your coffee cup,” says Founder & CEO Madeline Haydon. “We’re excited for the annual return of our pumpkin spice creamer so at home coffee drinkers can enjoy their favorite fall coffee shop treat without the sugar and dairy.”

About nutpods

nutpods is an independent, plant-based foods manufacturer based in Seattle, Washington, dedicated to bringing a delicious, continually innovating line of zero-sugar coffee creamers, barista milks and now creamy cold brews to the marketplace.

nutpods launched with a successful Kickstarter campaign in late 2013 after Founder & CEO Madeline Haydon was frustrated with her non-dairy options. Since then the company has grown rapidly due to its broad market appeal and is now the #2 plant-based creamer in the US. nutpods has earned recognition in Forbes, Business Insider, and most recently Inc.’s 2023 Female Founders list. nutpods is available in all major retail locations nationwide as well as online.

For More Information:

https://www.nutpods.com/products/pumpkin-spice-11-2oz