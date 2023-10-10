Oatly Announces Entry Into Meijer Stores

MALMÖ, Sweden— Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)(“Oatly” or the “Company”), the world’s original and largest oat drink company, announced new US retail distribution with Meijer, the family-owned Midwestern retailer known for convenient “one-stop” shopping. Oatly Original and Full Fat 64oz. chilled oatmilks are now available at all 265 Meijer locations, in addition to the Company’s 32oz. shelf-stable Original and Barista Edition. The expansion marks Oatly’s emphasis on increasing distribution of its oat-based products across retail and foodservice partners throughout the US.

“As we continue to grow our retail footprint throughout the US, Meijer represents an important step for us,” said Mike Messersmith, President, Oatly North America. “Presence at the beloved Midwestern retailer allows us to introduce our oatmilk products to new customers and new audiences. We’re excited for them to try Oatly and experience all the ways our products can be incorporated into their routines – from morning coffee, to cooking recipes, enjoying cereal and more.”

Oatly makes delicious non-dairy milk alternatives that have the same creamy taste, frothy feel, and functionality as cow’s milk while generally having a lower climate impact than cow’s milk.[1] Oatly Original, Full Fat and Barista Edition oatmilks sold in the US are made from 100% gluten-free oats and contain no dairy, no nuts, and no GMOs.

About Oatly

We are the world’s original and largest oat drink company. For over 25 years, we have exclusively focused on developing expertise around oats: a global power crop with inherent properties suited for sustainability and human health. Our commitment to oats has resulted in core technical advancements that enabled us to unlock the breadth of the dairy portfolio, including alternatives to milks, ice cream, yogurt, cooking creams, spreads and on-the-go drinks. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, the Oatly brand is available in more than 20 countries globally.

