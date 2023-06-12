Odyssey Wellness Grows Executive Team to Position Brand for Explosive Growth

FT LAUDERDALE, Fla.— Odyssey Wellness LLC, a leading producer of functional mushroom beverages, announced the expansion of its executive team with two new hires. As the brand continues to see rapidly rising sales at the shelf, Odyssey welcomes Antonio Torres as the brand’s new VP of Marketing and John O’Meara as the VP of Sales to bolster its position in the market. The two new hires play a strategic role in the company’s overall growth plans and poise the brand for continued growth and expansion.

“We are thrilled to grow the Odyssey team by welcoming Antonio and John,” says Scott Frohman, founder and CEO of the company. “We are confident that Antonio’s robust beverage industry marketing experience and John’s operational skills and longtime industry relationships will drive growth within our organization. The company today has already built a foundation of success and coupled with John and Antonio’s expertise, will drive the next wave of our growth.”

With over 18 years of experience in the beverage industry, Antonio Torres has built and managed numerous high-performing teams with brands such as Absolut, Monster Energy, Activate Drinks and Essentia Water. He joined Monster in the early stages of growth, managing field strategy and execution into a multi-billion dollar brand. He also spent a 4 year tenure at Essentia where he assisted in the brand’s growth until the acquisition by Nestle. Prior to working in the beverage industry, Antonio developed relationships with the NFL in Europe and the NBA development league executing various successful sponsorship campaigns for VISA at the Olympics, the FIFA World Cup and the NFL. Tony holds a BSBA in Marketing from the University of Florida and a Post Advanced Marketing Degree from Cornell University.

“I assumed this position because the distribution and momentum that Odyssey has created at the shelf in such a short period of time is super impressive. There’s no doubt in my mind that leveraging Odyssey’s unique, mushroom-powered product portfolio, my beverage industry experience and the consumer trends toward healthier options, we are about to disrupt the energy category in a big way and become the next multi-billion dollar beverage company. Stay tuned for some exciting initiatives,” said Antonio Torres.

Odyssey also welcomes John O’Meara as the brand’s newest VP of Sales to continue to drive top line performance in the energy aisle. John joins Odyssey from Vital Pharmaceuticals, also known as Bang Energy, the world’s first sports nutrition-based energy drink. John joined Bang as the National Director of Sales Operations in the start up phase and stayed 5 years until 2021 when the company’s sales were over $1.4B. Prior to Bang Energy, John held several leadership positions at Red Bull Distribution company where he spent 8 years in sales and operation roles with increasing responsibility. Before joining the beverage giant, John served in the United States Army where he served 8 years with three combat tours in Iraq. John is the recipient of an Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Combat Action Badge, and a Sikorsky Superior Maintenance Award. John holds a Bachelor of Science in Business from the University of Phoenix.

“With two decades of high-level food and beverage experience and a proven track record in sales & operational leadership, I feel uniquely qualified to build upon Odyssey’s success and optimize the supply chain, distribution, operations, sales, and finance processes at the organization,”says O’Meara.

“ With these two new hires, Odyssey is on the way to building a world class organization to compete at the highest level as it builds out its national and international marketing distribution platform. It’s an exciting phase in our company’s growth and we are thrilled to have these two veterans join our team and continue to facilitate the fun, unstoppable and buoyant culture we have created at Odyssey,” added Scott.

Based in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Odyssey Wellness LLC is the manufacturer of Odyssey Elixir, a first-to-market mushroom-based functional beverage line infused with a high concentration of adaptogenic and nootropic fruiting body extracts from Lion’s Mane and Cordyceps. The mushrooms also contain beneficial Beta glucans known to support digestion, heart health and immunity. The company’s mission is to offer functional beverages that boost energy, mood and focus using functional mushrooms, no added sugar, no preservatives, no artificial flavors, or sweeteners.

