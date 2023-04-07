Old Potrero Debuts Three New Expressions; Single Barrel, Sherry Cask Finish, and Port Cask Finish

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.— Old Potrero Straight RyeWhiskey, is excited to announce the debut of its latest single barrels, a 100% Straight Rye Whiskey, a 100% Straight Rye Sherry Cask Finish, and a 100% Straight Rye Port Cask Finish. With only 6,400 bottles available nationwide, these single barrels were hand selected by Master Distiller, Bruce Joseph, as the best representations of Old Potrero. Credited as the first American Craft Whiskey to hit the market since prohibition, Old Potrero recently underwent a complete brand re-launch in June of 2022, featuring new packaging and bottle design. The three limited expressions will feature the newly designed packaging and bottle geared towards today’s contemporary whiskey drinker, who appreciates an excellent dram with an iconic heritage and a modern-day appeal.

“We are elated to showcase these three limited expressions as some of the best examples of Old Potrero, from more than 50 barrels tasted,” says Master Distiller, Bruce Joseph. “Each barrel contains the consistent quality of our rye whiskey with unique nuances from barrel to barrel, distilled in San Francisco and all aged in extra fine grain American Oak.”

Old Potrero Rye Whiskey is a bold homage to the original artisanal whiskies of America, a testament to the power of the pioneering spirit and the celebrated return of pot-distilled whiskey in the United States. Since 1993, the whiskey has been distilled in small copper pot stills at the San Francisco-based distillery.

The Old Potrero Single Barrel Straight Rye Whiskey (SRP $89.99) aged in extra fine grain American Oak. The wood is air dried for 24 months and the barrels are fully toasted and charred by hand over an oak fire. The mash of 100% malted rye is fermented for four days and then double distilled in traditional copper pot whiskey stills.

Tasting Notes from Bruce Joseph from barrel OP6-14 BBL 11

Age: 8 years 3 months, ABV: 64.95%, Proof: 129.9

Nose: Stone fruit, bit of hay/dry grass, maple, and oak

Palate: Toffee, expresso, gentle sweetness, spice, and caramel

The Old Potrero Sherry Cask Finish (SRP $89.99)aged in extra fine grain American Oak and finished in Oloroso Sherry casks. The wood is air dried for 24 months and the barrels are toasted and charred by hand over an oak fire and finally finished in a used sherry cask. The mash of 100% malted rye is fermented for four days and then double distilled in traditional copper pot whiskey stills.

Tasting Notes from Bruce Joseph from barrel OP8-14 BBL7

Age: 4 years 3 months, ABV: 63.23%, Proof: 126.5

Nose: Floral and spicy, oak, wet grain field

Palate: Gently sweet, rye spice, fruity with pear notes, French oak character

The Old Potrero Port Cask Finish (SRP $89.99)aged in extra fine grain American oak and finished in French Oak Port casks. The wood is air dried for 24 months and the barrels are toasted and charred by hand over an oak fire and finally finished in 60-gallon port cask. The mash of 100% malted rye is fermented for four days and then double distilled in traditional copper pot whiskey stills.

Tasting Notes from Bruce Joseph from barrel OP7-15 BBL 8

Age: 7 years 3 months, ABV 65.6%, Proof: 131.2

Nose: Rich, full spice and fruity, herbal

Palate: Deep stone fruit, rich, rye backbone and firmness throughout

Starting in May 2023, all the three expressions will beavailable on e-commerce retailer ReserveBar.com and are currently available at select retailers in California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Georgia, Texas, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Minnesota.

About Old Potrero

Old Potrero Rye Whiskey is a testament to the power of the pioneering spirit and the celebrated return of pot-distilled whiskey in the United States. Created by Fritz Maytag, the same beverage visionary who sparked the craft beer movement with his purchase of Anchor Brewing in 1965 and the founder of the original Anchor Distilling Co., now Hotaling & Co., Old Potrero is credited as the first American craft whiskey to hit the market since Prohibition. It is distilled in a small copper pot still at the Hotaling & Co. Distillery on San Francisco’s Potrero Hill Farm from a mash of 100% rye malt, with rye being the grain of choice for America’s first distillers.

About Hotaling & Co.

A born and bred San Francisco original, Hotaling & Co. is the leading distiller and importer of artisanal spirits and cocktail essentials. Our dedication to artisanal spirits first started 30 years ago under the name Anchor Distilling Company – heralding the return to copper pot distilling in the U.S. with the original craft introductions of Junipero Gin & Old Potrero Straight Rye Whiskey. We carry on that pioneering legacy with the name Hotaling & Co. as a nod to the local legend A.P. Hotaling, who ventured West during the Gold Rush and quickly became one of the most reputable spirits dealers in the country and a notable figure in American drinking culture. Fueled by a passion for beverage expertise, education and hospitality, Hotaling & Co. carries on this tradition of artisanal excellence by bringing together a family of like-minded spirits that share our commitment to craft and care.

Today, Hotaling & Co.’s portfolio is synonymous with brands of unmatched quality and character, including Luxardo Liqueurs & Cherries, Nikka Whisky, Junipero Gin, HINE Cognac, Convite Mezcal, Severo Tequila, Kavalan Whisky, Denizen Rum, HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, Writers’ Tears Whiskey, Old Pulteney Whisky, Speyburn Whisky, Balblair Whisky, Arran Whisky, Old Potrero Rye Whiskey, and more.