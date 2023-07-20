Olé Cocktails Responds to Growing Trend with Olé Mocktails

Olé Cocktails is thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated arrival of Olé Mocktails, a groundbreaking line of non-alcoholic beverages that caters to the ever-growing trend of wellness-focused options. Available in fan favorite Paloma and Margarita flavors, Olé Mocktails provide a delightful and alcohol-free experience which are also low in sugar (6 grams), made from organic agave, and real fruit juice. Now customers can have an Olé any time of day!

The market has witnessed a significant rise in the demand for non-alcoholic options as consumers increasingly prioritize their wellness and seek alternatives to alcoholic beverages. Olé Cocktails has recognized this trend and responded by crafting Olé Mocktails, a line of drinks that embodies the essence of Paloma and Margarita cocktails without sacrificing taste or enjoyment.

Olé Mocktails also pair very nicely with Olé Cocktails! It isn’t always one or the other, it’s both and let’s face it many of us seem to be drinking a bit less alcohol these days, Olé Mocktails is the perfect way to drink less and enjoy more! It’s a great post workout/activity beverage and can be enjoyed by folks of all ages.

As a proud Canadian-founded and tequila certified company, Olé has built its success on a steadfast commitment to excellence. By crafting their cocktails with only the finest ingredients, including premium Tequila and organic agave nectar sourced directly from Mexico, Olé continues to elevate the standards of taste and quality. Free from artificial sweeteners or flavors, each Olé creation is a testament to their dedication to delivering unparalleled drinking experiences.

For More Information:

https://www.olecocktails.com/olé-mocktails