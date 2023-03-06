OPTIMIST Drinks is Benefit Corporation Certified

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— OPTIMIST Drinks, the Los Angeles–based nonalcoholic spirits brand, is proud to announce its Benefit Corporation (B Corp) Certification, an accreditation awarded exclusively to companies that voluntarily meet the highest standards for social and environmental performance. The OPTIMIST Drinks brand joins a worldwide network of more than 6,000 Certified B Corporations, spanning more than 80 countries and 150 industries, in a global effort to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. Notably, OPTIMIST Drinks is the first United States–based B Corp Certified company in the nonalcoholic-spirits category.

“We set up OPTIMIST to be a company that focuses on positive actions,” says Tom Johnstone, OPTIMIST Drinks co-founder. “B Corp Certification was a goal that we set for ourselves because it saves words — less hot air about impact and more focus on tangible, traceable actions.”

OPTIMIST began the B Corp Certification process before they had a product in the market. “We launched as a B Corp pending organization, which took a few months of work to achieve; we were still finalizing our drinks and our bottle design during the process,” Johnstone continues. “Doing this early work really helped us build good foundations. Now, having gone through the entire assessment, when I see the B Corp mark on a product or company, I immediately recognize that the business is not just talking about impact; they’re taking meaningful action on an ongoing basis.”

B Corp Certification is an obvious goal for businesses looking to balance profit with purpose through action, a priority for OPTIMIST. The brand launched with the intention of obtaining the full B Corp Certification as quickly as possible, and this steered them to make very early decisions that impacted how the products were made and how the company as a whole was formed, decisions that often required a significant investment of the startup’s limited resources.

Key considerations that helped OPTIMIST become B Corp Certified include:

Sustainable sourcing of organic botanicals

Ensuring distilling partners practice responsible water use

Use of low-impact packaging and materials

Assessment of potential brand partners’ social + environmental responsibility

Sustainable shipping methods

Inclusive hiring practices to ensure genuine diversity + meaningful opportunities

A corporate governance structure that ensures accountability to all stakeholders

“It is a rigorous and demanding process to go through, especially for a lean startup, but we are committed to these standards,” says Lisa Farr Johnstone, OPTIMIST Drinks co-founder. “It is easy for companies to talk about impact, values and missions, but there is plenty of greenwashing. The right decision for the people and planet often isn’t the most directly profitable for a company, but we need to think about the term ‘cost’ in a broader way.”

B Lab, the nonprofit behind B Corp Certification, meticulously examines the impact of corporate operations and business models on workers, customers, communities and the environment. Certified B Corporations are leaders in the global movement for an inclusive, equitable and regenerative economy.

The company will now seek out other brands that have made the same commitment as OPTIMIST. As Farr Johnstone states, “It’s hard to imagine establishing any company now without making a clear commitment around the impact that you want to have. We see this B Corp Certification as a start point, not an end in itself.”

About Optimist Drinks

OPTIMIST Drinks is a Los Angeles–based, B Corp Certified company whose nonalcoholic product range is designed to enhance social connection. Born out of the desire to rethink what it means to “have a drink,” OPTIMIST’s spectrum of award-winning botanical spirits allows everyone to enjoy an elegantly crafted drink without compromising their mental or physical well-being. Inspired by the diverse cultures, landscapes and mindsets of the city, founders Lisa Farr Johnstone and Tom Johnstone are building a company with integrity and purpose — one that is genuinely sustainable. Two percent of all sales goes to nonprofits that provide access to mental well-being services for underserved communities.

For More Information:

https://optimistdrinks.com/