Oregon Chai Adds Unsweetened Chai Tea Latte to Its Line of Beverage Mixes

BELOIT, Wis.— Sometimes the sweetest things in life come just as they are, without any extras. Oregon Chai is proud to add Unsweetened Chai Tea Latte Concentrate to its drink mix portfolio. What sets this new chai apart? No sugar, no artificial sweeteners – purely chai.

Unsweetened Chai Tea Latte gives you the freedom to explore and discover flavor combinations and sweetness levels for a perfectly crafted and balanced experience.

The rise of the “feel good” consumer means there is an immediate desire for unsweetened options that fit into this lifestyle. Fifty percent of U.S. adults opt for reduced sugar with their food and beverage choices (Innova Market Insights: Trend in Sweeteners – July 2022).

Oregon Chai Unsweetened Chai Tea Latte Concentrate is crafted to meet consumers’ taste and health preferences and provides a way for consumers to customize their chai. Simply stir in your customers’ preferred milk and sweetener for the ideal cup of chai every time.

Commenting on the launch, Kerry Anderson, Senior Brand Manager, said: “Since our unsweetened concentrate has no sugar or artificial sweeteners, the recipe options are endless. You’re truly able to make the perfect chai no matter the dietary preferences of your customers.”

Inspired by nature, Oregon Chai is made from real ingredients with a transparent label. Our unsweetened chai latte proudly sports the USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified labels, furthering our commitment to create products that are not only delicious, but better for people and the planet.

The new offering is available now and can be viewed online.

For More Information:

https://ca.kerryfoodservice.com/products/oregon-chai-unsweetened-chai-tea-latte-concentrate-10707082100372