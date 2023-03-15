Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water Named the Official Water of the 2023 NOBULL CrossFit Games

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water – a brand on a mission to offer athletes better hydration with premium and refreshing alkaline water in sustainable packaging – announced a partnership with CrossFit making it the Official Water of the 2023 NOBULL CrossFit Games. This exclusive agreement will further bolster Perfect Hydration as the first-choice water brand for athletes and allows Perfect Hydration to be the sole water option for athletes, competitors, coaches, trainers, and more throughout the 2023 season to support better health and performance.

“We are so excited to partner with the 2023 NOBULL CrossFit Games and bring our premium alkaline water to this amazing community of athletes,” said Louisa Lawless, Chief Strategy Officer for Perfect Hydration. “Hydration is essential for achieving fitness goals and it’s an honor to be a part of each athlete’s journey as they work toward their absolute best. We’re grateful our brand was chosen to play such a meaningful role in the CrossFit Games this year and look forward to cheering from the stands!”

Perfect Hydration provides consumers with the finest, most refreshing alkaline water to keep them optimally equipped for athletic success. With a 9.5+ pH, a unique blend of electrolyte minerals for taste, and no sodium or chlorine, Perfect Hydration is the best choice for the health-conscious and fitness-focused consumer. Plus, with size formats ranging from 16.9 oz. to 1 gallon, athletes can consume in any way that is convenient for them. This partnership allows Perfect Hydration to further support (and hydrate!) a key consumer demographic of CrossFit athletes and build brand strength within the fitness space.

“We’re excited to welcome a partner with such similar values and priorities as ours, and that’s exactly what we’ve found with Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water,” said Rob Vartan, VP of Global Partnerships for CrossFit. “I know that together we’re going to make 2023 the year of peak hydration and performance, and we expect to see some record-breaking PRs, too.”

The partnership officially kicked off when the 2023 CrossFit Games began in February with the CrossFit Open, which featured more than 320,000 people across more than 150 countries competing in their local gyms. Top finishers from the Open advance to the virtual Quarterfinal and the in-person Semifinal rounds held on six continents to try to earn a spot to compete in the NOBULL CrossFit Games Finals in Madison, Wisconsin, scheduled for Aug. 1 – 6.

In addition to better health and performance, this partnership supports another pillar for the CrossFit community – sustainability. Perfect Hydration is committed to making the growing single-serve water industry more eco-friendly. In fact, the brand’s entire lineup of bottles is made with 100% post-consumer recycled and recyclable plastic (otherwise known as rPET-1) and their 16.9 oz. aluminum cans are infinitely recyclable. Additionally, Perfect Hydration water is always sourced in the USA, rather than from foreign springs or watersheds, eliminating overseas transportation and reducing carbon emissions.

Perfect Hydration will be available to athletes, coaches, trainers and guests at all events throughout the 2023 season including the CrossFit Open, Semifinals and Finals. The sponsorship will also include partnered digital and social media content, CrossFit athlete ambassadors, co-branded in-store displays and sweepstakes in key markets, streaming TV commercials, Perfect Hydration sales opportunities at over 6,500 CrossFit gyms nationwide, and much more.

About Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water

Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water is elevating the water industry with 9x purified, domestically sourced, refreshing alkaline water available exclusively in recyclable and recycled packaging. Every drop goes through a proprietary filtration and alkalizing process, resulting in a unique blend of electrolyte minerals and a 9.5+ pH (for reference, most other bottled waters only have a 7 pH), without the addition of sodium or chlorine. Perfect Hydration is committed to providing the finest water in better packages so we can sip crisp, refreshing water without sacrificing the health of our planet.

Perfect Hydration’s commitment to sustainability starts with local sourcing and responsible packaging. All Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water is bottled in the U.S., which means less international shipping and a lighter carbon footprint than most other water brands. Every bottle is made using 100% post-consumer recycled PET-1 plastic (rPET-1), and is 100% recyclable and BPA-Free. Perfect Hydration even offers the only Gallon of alkaline water in a 100% recycled plastic vessel. The brand is also one of the first to offer still water in aluminum cans. Unlike tetra packs or cartons, aluminum is infinitely recyclable in U.S. waste streams, which means it can be recycled repeatedly while retaining its properties indefinitely.

About CrossFit

In the 20 years since its founding, CrossFit has grown from a garage gym in Santa Cruz, California into the world’s most effective program for improving health and performance through nutrition and exercise. CrossFit is the world’s leading provider of accredited performance-based training courses and certifications and has more than 125,000 credentialed coaches across the world. The program can be modified to welcome people of all ages and abilities and millions of people have already experienced CrossFit’s transformational benefits in more than 13,000 affiliated gyms across 158 countries. CrossFit also directs the CrossFit Games season, beginning with the annual CrossFit Open, through which athletes at every level compete worldwide, and culminating in the CrossFit Games, where top athletes compete for the title of Fittest on Earth.

For More Information:

https://perfect-hydration.com