Petalfast Welcomes Cannabis Beverage Brand Sip Elixirs To Growing Sales And Distribution Portfolio

Irvine, Calif. – Petalfast, a route-through-market platform for the cannabis industry, announced its partnership in California and Arizona with Sip Elixirs, a cannabis-infused beverage brand offering products infused with high-quality THC distillate and naturally derived terpenes. Sip joins a growing portfolio of brands represented by Petalfast nationwide.

“Sip’s multistate success is a testament to the quality of their products, and it’s great to see them drive the cannabis drink category into an elevated phase,” said Petalfast CEO Jason Vegotsky. “We are excited to expand our portfolio of infused beverage offerings with this partnership and look forward to implementing our proven sales and field and trade marketing tactics to help drive their products into new distribution channels.

Designed to bring out enjoyable taste and desired effect, Sip’s products are created using nanoemulsion technology to allow for THC to quickly absorb, resulting in a fast and impactful high. The brand offers high-dose (100 mg THC) products at a low volume (only 52 mL bottles) and low cost to the consumer. Sip’s continually expanding flavor portfolio includes Hurricane (passionfruit and orange juice), Watermelon, Tropical Crush (pineapple, lime and cherry), Wild Berry, Sunset Punch, and Electric Lemon.

“At Sip, we are all about keeping it simple and offering great tasting products that make people happy, whether that means chilling, partying or sleeping,” said Sip executive Bryan Viellion. “By using high-quality distillate, organic terpenes and cutting-edge nanotechnology, we are bringing the cannabis beverage experience to new heights. Petalfast’s sales and field and trade expertise makes them an ideal partner as we continue to grow nationwide.”

The addition of Sip comes amidst significant growth for Petalfast, which in recent months announced its expansion into the Arizona, Massachusetts and Michigan markets, as well as new partnerships with AIRO Brands, Auntie Aloha, Bloom Brands, Consensus Holdings, Emerald Sun, Legion of Bloom, Wonderbrett, and Life Cannabis Co. Since its 2020 launch in California, Petalfast has built a diverse portfolio of high-profile cannabis brands to highlight the most creative product offerings and help both emerging and growing brands sell into and through retail channels in competitive markets. The Company’s collaborative platform approach to distribution and field marketing is a key differentiator, significantly changing how cannabis brands can launch, scale and establish themselves in select markets.

About Petalfast

Petalfast is the first-of-its-kind route-through-market platform for the cannabis industry. Petalfast helps cannabis brands thrive via its go-to-market accelerator program and through its full spectrum of agency services available to brands nationally. Notable cannabis brands already engaged in the Petalfast platform include Space Coyote, Emerald Sky, Bloom Brands, and Yada Yada. The Company, through its incubator program Pilot by Petalfast, also provides new and recently launched brands with direct access to leading retailers and opportunities to gain first-hand market analysis while also offering select retailers the opportunity to see future brands before they formally hit the market. Petalfast is taking its business model and expanding into newer, competitive markets.

For More Information:

https://petalfast.com/petalfast-welcomes-cannabis-beverage-brand-sip-elixirs/