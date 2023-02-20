Pink Cloud Beverages Expands Distribution into 11 Market of Choice Locations Throughout Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore.— Pink Cloud Beverages, a premium non-alcoholic functional hemp beverage brand dedicated to creating an inclusive community where everyone can access intentionally-crafted non-alcoholic beverages expands distribution into all eleven Market of Choice locations in Oregon.

Each 12 ounce can of Pink Cloud offers a swell of lightly carbonated real fruit juice, 30 milligrams of Broad-Spectrum Hemp powered by SoRSE, and the sunshine vitamin, at only 20 calories. Pink Cloud Beverages are available in two refreshing flavors. “Pining for Paradise” features tropical juicy pineapple partnered with tart and fragrant yuzu, finishing with a blast of lime for a layered experience. “Lounge Chair Lilikoi” blends the tart and tangy flavor of lilikoi — Hawaiian Passion Fruit — with the sweet, smooth, aromatic finish of pink guava.

“We are grateful that Pink Cloud will become even more accessible by expanding into Market of Choice,” said Sierra Thomas, Founder of Pink Cloud Beverages. “Our growth strategy involves partnering with other like-minded organizations that work with purpose to strengthen our community. The MOJO Program through Market of Choice provides distribution solutions and the perfect platform for Pink Cloud to enter college towns like Corvallis, Eugene, and Ashland, and we’re excited to impress new customers in those cities,” said Thomas.

“Through our MOJO Program, we offer Oregon makers our professional advice, providing development support and targeted funding where necessary, as well as partnering with like-minded organizations who support Oregon entrepreneurs. We provide distribution solutions to make it easier and less costly for their products to make it to our stores” says Market of Choice representative.

Pink Cloud Beverages was developed by Thomas, a female in sobriety who’s mission was to a create an inclusive community where everyone has access to an amazing tasting Premium Non-Alcoholic Beverage. Pink Cloud Beverages’ goal is to transport everyone to a chill tropical state of mind with functional ingredients. Pink Cloud is committed to transparency, featuring a QR code on every can allowing consumers to see third-party testing results, eco-line collaborations with brands like Slowtide and MiiR, and their on-going commitment to 1% for the planet where 1% of their gross sales go back to environmental causes with a focus on ones that protect the ocean, beaches and waves.

Looking forward, the brand expects to continue to increase its distribution in the Pacific Northwest, expand into new markets, and launch two new flavors in 2023.

About Pink Cloud Beverages

Pink Cloud Beverages is based in the Pacific Northwest, headquartered in Oregon. Pink Cloud Beverages was created by a female in sobriety to build an inclusive community where everyone has access to a Premium Non-Alcoholic Functional Hemp Beverage that nourishes mind and body. Pink Cloud strives to be authentic, breaking down barriers to build strong relationships, with a commitment to protect our planet’s most pressing environmental issues.

Fans can purchase Pink Cloud in 6-packs, 12-packs and 24-packs online at pinkcloudbeverages.com, or single cans in select restaurants like Chef Spencer’s Café Rowan, Lola’s Cafe, Dukes Public House, John’s Marketplace, music venues, grocery stores, and boutique hotels such as Hotel Lucia.

About Market of Choice MOJO Program

Depending on the Market of Choice store you visit, we carry more between 5,000 and 7,000 local products. Many local makers benefit from our coaching, insights and support before they even make it to our shelves. We believe that our programs, like MOJO and Amplify, make a world of difference for Oregon companies. And it is through these programs that we’ve developed strong bonds with our local makers – our partners in growing Oregon’s economy.

