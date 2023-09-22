Plink! Founders Make a Splash at Expo East

To celebrate their debut at Expo East and spread their message of JOYFUL HYDRATION, the Plink! the team set up a dunk tank in central Philadelphia and “plinked” themselves. After a successful show at the Harvest Festival on Thursday, the Plink! Team was up bright and early to set up a human sized serving of water in Cret Park, just around the corner from City Hall.

Brand owners, operators and investors lined up to take a chance to dunk the Plink! Founders. Each participant was limited to one throw per person.

Remarkably, Ashleigh Lockerbie. Cofounder and CMO at Better Booch, sent Luke flying with her first throw.

The Plink! team would like to thank Capriccio Café & Bar at Cret Park and the City of Philadelphia who gave them permission to run this last minute stunt.

“What better way to make a splash and celebrate our first Expo East. Getting to do this right near LOVE Park in the City of Brotherly Love is a treat beyond words. We put a lot of love into business so it’s the perfect fit.”Luke Montgomery-Smith, co-founder.

“The water was colder than I expected. Just what I needed to refresh myself ahead of another busy day at the show. Almost as good a hangover cure as Plink!” Maxwell Luthy, co-founder.

About Plink!

Plink! is an award-winning drink company that delivers JOYFUL HYDRATION.

Drop one of their drink tablets into 12 oz of water for a refreshing beverage that’s low sugar and loaded with electrolytes. Fruity, fizzy, and family friendly. Plink! turns hydration from a chore into a treat. Because Plink! doesn’t can or bottle their product, they have 98% fewer CO2 emissions and 99% less packaging than canned or bottled hydration products. Plink! launched in retail in 2023, and is based out of Burlington, VT.

For More Information:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/11VUXR4Kqaswfa0Ox4cMraI2jEE1tkFNq?usp=sharing