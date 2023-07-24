Positive Beverage to Launch at Meijer Stores

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.— Sparkling Positive Beverage, a pioneer in the health-conscious beverage industry, is thrilled to announce its upcoming launch at Meijer Grocery stores across the United States. This strategic partnership, set to commence in September 2023, further supports the demand for healthier beverage options, and reinforces Meijer’s commitment to enhancing consumer health and well-being.

Since 1934, Meijer has been a beloved, community-focused retailer in the Midwest, currently operating 259 grocery stores and 208 gas stations across Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Wisconsin. Employing over 70,000 people as of January 2020, and generating an estimated $19.59 billion in the same year, Meijer is recognized for its expansive reach and trusted reputation. This partnership with Positive Beverage amplifies their dedication to providing health-conscious choices for their customers.

Positive Beverage was created with a mission to reintroduce health into sparkling hydration, ultimately making a positive difference in the world. In response to significant health issues associated with artificial sweeteners and sugar-heavy beverages, Positive Beverage offers naturally flavored, caffeinated and non-caffeinated varieties that utilize Stevia from the all-natural Stevia leaf.

Sparkling Positive Beverage, the brand perfect combination of Calcium, Vitamin D and hydrating electrolytes, with the added immunity support benefits of Vitamin C and B12, fulfilling the nutritional gaps identified by the FDA in the average American diet.

Zach Muchnick, founder of Positive Beverage, is proud of the brand’s differentiation, stating, “Our focus has always been on delivering a great tasting, healthy product. We couldn’t be happier to provide a refreshing alternative to sugar and artificial sweetener-loaded beverages while partnering with Meijer allowing us to further our mission and reach more families with healthier options.”

In a market saturated by brands leveraging influencers to promote their products, Positive Beverage prefers to let the quality and taste of its beverages speak for themselves. The company maintains that paying influencers to promote unhealthy drinks is not just in bad taste, but also ethically questionable.

About Positive Beverage

Positive Beverage is more than just a beverage company; it’s a health-conscious and ethical brand committed to changing attitudes, lives, and ultimately the world. With a focus on nutrition and overall wellness, Positive Beverage aims to reinvent the beverage industry, providing consumers with a healthy, flavorful, and refreshing alternative.

For More Information:

https://www.positivebeverage.com/news/meijer