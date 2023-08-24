POWERADE Recruits Top Collegiate Football Players To Star In Marketing Campaign Ahead of 2023-2024 Season

WHITESTONE, N.Y.— To kick off the college football season, POWERADE announced the launch of its latest national marketing campaign titled, “IT TAKES MORE.” The brand has taken its commitment and dedication to supporting collegiate athletes one step further by doing what no other brand has done before, recruiting five of the most talented college football players from top programs across the country to take the spotlight and star in its national campaign.

“IT TAKES MORE” features highly rated 2024 Draft prospect and Florida State University (FSU) Seminoles defensive end, Jared Verse, Louisiana State University (LSU) Tigers QB, Jayden Daniels, University of Georgia (UGA) Bulldogs QB, Malaki Starks, University of Southern California (USC) Trojans WR, Mario Williams, and University of Iowa Hawkeyes RB, Kalen Johnson.

Together with the players, POWERADE showcases the hard work and off-the-field, after-hours dedication that college athletes everywhere put in, in order to take part in the time-honored traditions respected by the athletes, students and fan-base alike.

Highlighted within the campaign are traditions from each of the five schools including FSU’s ‘Break the Rock,’ LSU’s ‘Win Bar,’ UGA’s ‘Between the Hedges,’ USC’s ‘V for Victory’ salute, and Iowa’s ‘Kinnick Statue’ – and the effort it takes behind-the-scenes to honor these customs and rituals. As the Official Hydration Partner for more than 20 college programs across the country, POWERADE is there, both on-and-off the sidelines, to provide athletes with MORE electrolytes to perform their best when it matters most.

“As the official hydration partner for many big-time programs, we want POWERADE to be synonymous with college football – and there was no better way than to team up with several of the best athletes in the country for our newest campaign,” said Tom Gargiulo, Chief Marketing Officer of BODYARMOR Sports Nutrition. “These top players embody who we are as a brand, putting in the work in hopes of getting to the next level. Given the huge reach of college football, we’re excited to tap into that network of fans and consumers to showcase that POWERADE offers more than the competition.”

“IT TAKES MORE” is the largest college football campaign to-date in POWERADE history, with activation across national television, digital creative, out-of-home, radio, and social media extensions lasting throughout the entire season. The new first national spot will debut on TV on Sunday, September 3rd ahead of a marquee matchup between Jared Verse’s FSU Seminoles and Jayden Daniels’ LSU Tigers.

The full 30 sec spot(s) can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/GeEIcF5B088

To amplify the launch, POWERADE is also teaming up with more than 60 additional NIL athletes from colleges and universities across the country to create supporting digital and social media content.

“For Powerade, investing in college sports means investing in the athletes that make the game so exciting to watch – and ensuring that they have exactly what they need to put in more to ultimately reach their goals,” said Gargiulo.

The launch of this campaign comes on the heels of POWERADE announcing an all-new formula, as well as new-look packaging earlier this year. The new, great-tasting formula now comes with 50% more electrolytes vs. Gatorade Thirst Quencher. It also includes Vitamins C and B12 – both of which are new to the POWERADE formula and not found in Gatorade. Along with the reformulation, POWERADE’s refreshed packaging featuring vibrant flavor colors on label to create an eye-catching line-up at retail.

POWERADE’s innovation is now available in-stores nationwide and online and will continue to come in 20oz and 28oz bottles featuring several great-tasting flavors including Mountain Berry, Fruit Punch, Grape, Orange, White Cherry, Lemon-Lime, and Strawberry Lemonade. Coinciding with the relaunch, POWERADE has launched new social handles – @Powerade_US – for fans and consumers to check out daily news, announcements, giveaways and much more throughout the year. Follow the links to all social handles below for the latest updates.

POWERADE is currently the #3 sports drink across the United States. Starting this year (2023), BODYARMOR assumed all responsibility for the POWERADE brand in North America under the BODYARMOR Sports Nutrition umbrella of brands with a unified goal of becoming #1 in Sports Hydration. Since taking over the business in January, BODYARMOR Sports Nutrition has completely re-energized the POWERADE brand, driving growth and sales for the first time in years and generating buzz with new and old consumers alike.

About BODYARMOR Sports Nutrition

Leading the world of sports and active hydration with game-changing innovation, BODYARMOR Sports Nutrition (BASN) is on a quest to become #1 in Sports Hydration. Bringing together two iconic brands, BODYARMOR and POWERADE (respectively #2 and #3 in the sports drink category), BASN exudes an entrepreneurial culture backed by the resources and insights of one of the world’s most recognizable companies, The Coca-Cola Company, which fully acquired BODYARMOR in 2021.

BODYARMOR has been disrupting the world of Sports Hydration since 2011, offering a premium sports drink packed with electrolytes, coconut water and antioxidants that provides superior hydration. Low in sodium and high in potassium, BODYARMOR contains natural flavors and sweeteners?and no colors or dyes from artificial sources. BODYARMOR’s extended portfolio includes BODYARMOR LYTE, a low-calorie, ZERO sugar added sports drink; BODYARMOR SportWater, a premium electrolyte-packed high alkaline water with ph9+; and BODYARMOR EDGE, a superior hydration sports drink with a boost of caffeine.

POWERADE was created in 1988 to ensure hardworking athletes have the hydration they need to keep putting in the work to raise their game. The brand re-launched in 2023 with a new visual identity, brand purpose and breakthrough formula that includes 50% more electrolytes.

For More Information:

https://youtu.be/GeEIcF5B088