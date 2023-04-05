Pressed and Barry’s Team Up To Launch Post-Workout Recovery Products

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Pressed, the functional wellness brand, and Barry’s, the lifestyle brand renowned for its high-energy cardio and strength interval training workout and global community, have joined forces to create the ultimate recovery products.

This collaboration, which officially launched on April 1, features two unique limited-edition offerings – the Pressed x Barry’s Recovery Smoothie and Recovery Shot – which will be introduced through the brands’ ‘Recovery. Powered by Nature.’ campaign. Available now for purchase online and at all Pressed and Barry’s locations nationwide, the products are packed with nutrient-rich fruits, vegetables and ingredients that promote post-activity replenishment – with an emphasis on tart cherry, an ingredient known to support the body’s natural inflammatory response.

Pressed and Barry’s both have extremely loyal customer fan bases who prioritize health and wellbeing, making the partnership a natural extension of both brands. The collaboration, launching just in time to jump start summer health goals, bridges these like-minded communities over carefully-curated products that not only taste delicious, but improve their wellness and post-activity recovery journey.

“We know customers today are looking for natural and clean ingredients to power their fitness needs. We are thrilled to be partnering with Barry’s, a leading global fitness powerhouse, as the next step in expanding our functional wellness products,” said Shea Jensen, President at Pressed. “We look forward to having Barry’s as our exclusive launch partner in offering Recovery, our latest functional program, to our customers.”

The Pressed x Barry’s Recovery Smoothie supports post-workout recovery with a combination of protein, tart cherry and pineapple. Tart cherry extract has been shown to help with small reductions of muscle soreness and help return to baseline levels of muscular strength and power. [$6.95 and available here]

Available as a limited-edition made-to-order Shake at all Barry’s Fuel Bars nationwide through May 11; Available as a bottled smoothie at all Pressed locations for the duration of the partnership.

The Pressed x Barry’s Recovery Shot is a blend of tart cherry, turmeric, lemon, beet and black pepper designed to support your body’s natural inflammatory response with ingredients that are high in vitamin C antioxidants for added wellness support. [$3.75 and available here].

Available as a staple offering at all Barry’s and Pressed locations for all post-workout recovery boost needs.

“Barry’s is not just a workout, it’s a lifestyle. The Fuel Bar was created to ensure our clients have access to nourishing, protein smoothies post-workout to aid their health and wellness goals,” said Joey Gonzalez, Barry’s Global CEO. “Teaming up with Pressed, we’ve created two new functional products focussed on recovery, which I know our community will love.”

Pressed, is a functional wellness brand dedicated to making plant-forward living as convenient and delicious as possible. The company’s mission is to pave the way for plant-forward living by making real, healthy food accessible to everyone. Pressed operates more than 100 Pressed Juicery retail stores in 12 states, is available in nearly over 3,000 distribution points through its wholesale partners, and can be purchased directly from their website and shipped to any location within the U.S.

Barry’s is the original high-energy cardio and strength interval training workout. Having launched in 1998 in Los Angeles it went on to spur a global boutique fitness movement. Since then, it has grown from “The Best Workout in the World,” to become not just a fitness leader, but a community and lifestyle with innovative in-studio and digital class modalities, Fuel Bars, retail offerings, and a competitive loyalty program. With more than 85 studios spanning 14 countries, plus Barry’s X – the brand’s inaugural digital fitness experience and “Best At-Home Cardio Class” winner in the 2022 Women’s Health Fitness Awards – Barry’s now brings its global Fit Fam community to its signature Red Room both virtually and physically. Following the success of the original workout, Barry’s expanded its class offerings to include: LIFT (a 50-minute class focusing on strength training with monthly benchmarks for attainable goal setting); RIDE (a 50-minute class offering high-intensity interval training style indoor cycling paired with traditional Barry’s floor work); and Barry’s X, the first-of-its-kind digital fitness community, that features both Live and On-Demand classes, each with Express and Full Length versions. Now a worldwide phenomenon with a cult-like following, Barry’s makes working hard and getting strong, fun.

