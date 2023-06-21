Pureboost Launches Apple Cider Vinegar and Closes Recent Fundraise

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— Pureboost, Amazon’s number one best-selling antioxidant clean energy drink, launches its newest product – Apple Cider Vinegar. In the convenience of a portable pack, Pureboost Apple Cider Vinegar is part of their Superfoods Clean Energy segment, and, as with all other products, is completely free of sugar and sucralose. Promising “All of the Benefits (of Apple Cider Vinegar), with None Of the Bite,” this new launch comes right after Pureboost has closed its latest round, where the company raised over $2.8 million via WeFunder.

“Typically, apple cider vinegar products can be deceiving, as they are often made with sugar,” says Pureboost CEO Jay Mercer. “What’s exciting about our product is that it provides the best vitamins, minerals and electrolytes for the body and mind, but without the sugar and jitters. We’re thrilled to be expanding our line of products, and energized by the support we’ve received in our latest community investment raise on WeFunder.”

Pureboost recently wrapped their raise of over $2.8 million, with over 700 investors from their loyal fan base as well as first time users, showcasing true brand affinity. The company has seen success with over $8.5 million in revenue in 2022, thus taking on the fast-growing $400 billion energy drink market. They are set to hit $100 million in revenue by 2026.

Each packet of Pureboost Apple Cider Vinegar has 1000 mg of apple cider vinegar formulated with B12, natural green tea caffeine and 25 key vitamins to support metabolism, digestion and gut health, offering a crash-free energy boost. It is available at Pureboost.com and is priced at $33.99.

Pureboost is the #1 best-selling healthy category leader on Amazon, with double-digit annual growth since launch and more than 25,000 positive reviews. Pureboost also has their Original, Superfoods and Immune product lines available on Costco.com and in 2,500 stores around America including Walgreens, Walmart, and Meijer.

Founded by a team of four parents and active lifestyle individuals, Pureboost is a line of clean energy drink mixes formulated with clean ingredients. It’s sugar-free, sucralose-free, non-gmo and made with natural flavors and colors. It’s made in the USA from globally-sourced ingredients with all of the good stuff and none of the bad, so consumers can have all of the boost with none of the guilt.

