Purps Earns Climate Neutral and Plastic Negative Certifications

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.— Purps, a Southern California-based organic energy drink company, announced that they have earned Climate Neutral and Plastic Negative certifications in addition to partnering with A New Earth Project and EcoDrive implementing sustainable initiatives to their business practices. These initiatives reflect Purps’ commitment to sustainability and their mission to provide healthy and environmentally friendly products to their consumers.

A New Earth Project is a sustainability-focused initiative that aims to create sustainable packaging solutions that are fully biodegradable and curbside recyclable. Purps has partnered with A New Earth Project to incorporate their sustainable packaging solutions into their business operations, reducing their reliance on non-recyclable materials and supporting a circular economy.

EcoDrive is a platform that partners with brands to allow their customers the ability to plant trees with every online order. This means a verified mangrove tree is planted in Kenya for each order placed on purps.com. Mangroves are one of the most effective and economic methods of absorbing carbon emissions from the atmosphere which means Purps customers are directly supporting our Earth in the fight against the climate crisis we all face.

Climate Neutral is a certification that recognizes companies that have measured, reduced, and offset their entire carbon footprint. Purps has achieved this certification by partnering with organizations that support renewable energy and reforestation projects that offset their carbon emissions.

Additionally, Purps has earned the Plastic Negative certification from rePurpose Global, a leading plastic credit platform. This certification recognizes that Purps is removing twice the amount of plastic from the environment than they are using in their packaging. Purps’ plastic credits fund the removal and recovery of ocean-bound plastic waste, which helps to prevent plastic pollution and support local communities.

“Purps is committed to reducing our impact on the environment and society,” said Pat Tenore, Co-Founder of Purps. “These certifications and initiatives are a testament to our efforts and reinforce our commitment to sustainability and creating a healthier planet for future generations.”

Purps’ new sustainable initiatives and certifications align with their long-standing commitment to creating healthy and organic products that promote wellness and sustainability. The company’s products are made with premium organic ingredients and are free from artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives.

“At Purps, we believe that healthy and sustainable living should be accessible to all,” said Tenore. “We are proud to earn these certifications and will continue to take actions that promote sustainable practices and make a positive impact on the environment and our communities.”

About Purps

Purps is an organic drink company that is committed to creating healthy and environmentally friendly products. Purps products are made from premium ingredients and are free from artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives. Purps is dedicated to promoting sustainable practices and making a positive impact on the environment and society.

For More Information:

https://purps.com/