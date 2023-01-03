Rasa Introduces Two Adaptogen and Mushroom Beverage Mixes

BOULDER, Colo.— Rasa introduced Classic and Café Rasa, two groundbreaking adaptogen and mushroom beverage mixes, encouraging coffee-alternative and coffee drinkers alike to enjoy a functional beverage anywhere, anytime, instantly. “We believe Classic Rasa is the most coffee-like coffee alternative out there. I’m excited to see us enabling more use occasions, and these two new mixes open new channels of distribution and opportunity for everyone to drink Rasa” said Rasa CEO and Co-Founder, Lopa van der Mersch.

Classic Rasa is robust, roasty, and rich. The dark richness of roasted chicory root, the sweet coffee notes of roasted date seed, and the earthy, nutty flavor of roasted burdock root make up the base of these blends, while the adaptogenic herbs add further roundness, sweetness, and herbal notes. It features six adaptogens: Red Asian Ginseng, Cordyceps, Rhodiola, Gynostemma, Shatavari, and Maca.

Café Rasa blends certified organic and Fair Trade freeze-dried coffee from Chiapas, Mexico with adaptogens that soften the downsides of coffee (less stress, fewer jitters, better sleep), while supplementing the fatigue-fighting abilities of caffeine.

“What this entailed was far more complex than “powdering” our existing Rasa Brew products that our customers have been loving for 5 years. It took us years of development to crack the code on the trifecta of flavor, function, and form. Our process includes brewing the herbs over several hours like a standard decoction—a process used for millennia—then drying it and granulating it to produce a supremely delicious, dissolvable, and bioavailable mix. There’s nothing like it in the industry.” said Chief Herbalist and Co-Founder, Ben LeVine.

About Rasa

A woman-owned Public Benefit Corporation from Boulder, Colorado, Rasa is rethinking the way we energize through its coffee alternatives that support sustainable, balanced energy with adaptogenic herbs and mushrooms, instead of caffeine, to nourish the nervous system—not tax it. Rasa is known for its high quality ingredients and proprietary drink blends, making it easy for you to get a functional daily dose of adaptogens by simply upgrading your morning brew.

For More Information:

https://wearerasa.com/products/classic-rasa