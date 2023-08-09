Rasa Now Sold On Shelves at Lazy Acres Natural Market

BOULDER, Colo. and LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Innovative adaptogen beverage company, Rasa, and leading natural foods grocer, Lazy Acres Natural Market, have announced a strategic partnership to enhance Lazy Acres’ product offerings with Rasa’s unique coffee alternatives. This exciting collaboration underscores their commitment to providing their customers with sustainable products that benefit their overall health and well-being. This partnership is a testament to both companies’ dedication to reshaping how consumers think about their daily routines.

Rasa, a Boulder-based, woman-owned Public Benefit Corporation, is at the forefront of revolutionizing how people fuel their day. Their adaptogenic herb and mushroom-infused coffee alternatives are designed to nourish the nervous system and provide sustained energy without the spikes and crashes from traditional caffeinated beverages.

Lazy Acres Natural Market, a prominent natural foods grocer in Southern California, is known for curating top-tier natural and organic products to promote healthier lifestyles. Including Rasa’s innovative blends in Lazy Acres’ offerings aligns seamlessly with their ethos and commitment to meeting the evolving nutritional needs of their customers.

“I look forward to brewing it every morning and savoring all that adaptogenic goodness. I’m so excited to have Rasa available in our Lazy Acres stores because now our customers can benefit from this amazing brand, but I also have easier access to all the other flavors and formulas!” said Silvia Navas, Director of Wellness at Lazy Acres.

“As pioneers in functional coffee alternatives, we’re thrilled to join forces with Lazy Acres,” said Rasa Founder, Lopa van der Mersch. “Our mission has always been to provide sustainable, nourishing energy solutions, and this partnership allows us to reach more people striving for healthier lifestyles. We’re confident that our potent adaptogenic blends will redefine what customers expect from their daily brew.”

Store Locations Now Offering Rasa:

Long Beach – 2080 Bellflower Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90815

Santa Barbara – 302 Meigs Rd., Santa Barbara, CA 93109

Encinitas – 150 Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas, CA 92024

Hermosa Beach – 2510 Pacific Coast Highway, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Mission Hills – 422 W. Washington St., San Diego, CA 92103

Los Feliz – 1841 N Western Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90027

About Rasa

A woman-owned Public Benefit Corporation from Boulder, Colorado, Rasa is rethinking how we energize through its coffee alternatives that support sustainable, balanced energy with adaptogenic herbs and mushrooms instead of caffeine to nourish the nervous system-not tax it. Rasa is known for its high-quality ingredients and proprietary drink blends, making it easy to get a functional daily dose of adaptogens by upgrading your daily brew.

About Lazy Acres Natural Market

Lazy Acres Natural Market believes in a natural approach to optimal health and wellness. From organic and seasonal produce and products steeped in tradition to functional supplements and body care, they are here to support you in mind, body, and soul. Founded in 1991, Lazy Acres quickly became a trusted resource within the Santa Barbara community. Now with five more Southern California locations, their friendly, informative, and passionate Team Members remain committed to providing exceptional service and wellness tips to the community and accommodating the needs of their customers. Lazy Acres believes that our collective actions can and will contribute to a healthier planet. They are dedicated to local communities and strive to provide a marketplace for anyone who loves to live healthy and eat well.

For More Information:

https://wearerasa.com/pages/where-to-buy