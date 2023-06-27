Rebel Rabbit Selects JDPR As Its Agency of Record

GREENVILLE, S.C.— Rebel Rabbit, the pioneering cannabis-infused seltzer company based in Greenville, South Carolina, has selected Jeff Dezen Public Relations (JDPR) as its Agency-of-Record. With strong credentials in marketing consumer brands, including packaged goods, JDPR will leverage its best-in-class marketing-communications services to amplify awareness of Rebel Rabbit’s brand in the alternative beverage category.

The partnership is announced as Rebel Rabbit’s popularity and market demand continues to surge due to the company’s health-forward commitment to quality, innovation, and consumer preference.

“Our brand is all about helping people make connections with others on their own terms,” said Pierce Wylie, co-founder of Rebel Rabbit. “JDPR is a great fit as our marketing partner because of their proven ability to establish connections between brands and target customers. We know they are the right agency to help us grow the Rebel Rabbit brand nationally.”

Drew Dezen, Agency Director of JDPR, added: “It’s an honor for our team to be selected to support such an innovative business like Rebel Rabbit that is locally-based, and also a category leader nationally. Our team is committed to positioning Rebel Rabbit as the unequivocal pacesetter in the alternative beverage space.”

Rebel Rabbit’s line of beverages, which the company calls “high seltzers,” contain hemp-derived Delta-9 THC. The beverages are alcohol-free, but provide a similar feeling of relaxation and enjoyment without the dehydrating effects or next-day hangover of alcohol. Hemp-derived THC is federally legal at certain concentrations due to the 2018 US Farm Bill. Rebel Rabbit products are on shelves at select retail stores in 12 states and available online nationwide.

About Rebel Rabbit

Founded in Greenville, South Carolina, Rebel Rabbit has remained steadfast in their mission to create a delicious product that is bursting with flavor and promotes good times with great friends. Backed by their passion for providing consumers with choices that lead to healthier living, harm reduction, and improved mental health, Rebel Rabbit Seltzer is the perfect fit for those who want to cut back on drinking but not on fun.

For More Information:

https://drinkrebelrabbit.com/