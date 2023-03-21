Richard’s Rainwater Is Making It Rain Across the US

Richard’s Rainwater, the world’s first and only nationally distributed FDA-approved bottled rainwater for human consumption, has expanded its doors, increasing access for customers looking for renewable potable water in a crowded bottled water category with few truly sustainable options on the shelf.

After a successful test in southwest Sprouts locations, customers can now head into any Sprouts Farmers Markets in the country to rehydrate themselves with Richard’s single cans of crisp, clean bottled rainwater.

This national rollout allows the nation’s first FDA-approved cloud-to-bottle company, Richard’s Rainwater, to provide access to clean potable, and renewable bottled rainwater customers everywhere.

Richard’s Rainwater captures newly fallen rain and packages it into infinitely recyclable aluminum cans or glass bottles. The rain is caught before it ever hits the ground, is 100 times cleaner than the strictest bottled water standards, and requires minimal processing. Richard’s Rainwater never contains additives or harsh chemicals like chlorine or fluoride. It is available in still and sparkling rainwater and is the cleanest, most refreshing water you’ll ever taste.

Additionally, Richard’s is also gaining significant traction in their home territory, with introductions of their sparkling water into grocery staples such as Albertsons & Safeway. In the Midwest, Fresh Thyme shoppers can twist off the top to one of Richard’s sparkling rainwaters. Now on shelves in 12-packs, customers can enjoy long-lasting bubbles and the only sparkling water on the market made without any additives or minerals.

For more information about Richard’s Rainwater, head on over to RichardsRainwater.com and pop into a Sprouts Farmers Market to pick up a refreshing can of renewable high-quality H2O nationwide.

