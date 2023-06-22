Rick’s Near Beer Adds Rick’s Crispy Hop Water to its Non-Alcoholic Lineup

Founder Josh Hare perfected the hop blend for this new beverage, making Rick’s Crispy nuanced and citrusy.

Rick’s Near Beer launches Rick’s Crispy Hop Water today, the third in its lineup of non-alcoholic craft beverages. Available to ship nationwide, Rick’s Crispy Hop Water is refreshingly hoppy and is 0 cal, 0 ABV.

“Hop water is delicious any time of day, either on its own for a bubbly refresher or mixed into a cocktail,” says Hare. “We tried dozens of hop varieties before we landed on the perfect blend. We use pure hop terpenes in our hop water, isolating the desired aroma and flavor compounds to ensure the consistency and flavor profile of each batch.”

Rick’s Crispy Hop Water is full of notes of tangerine, pineapple, and grapefruit and is the perfect way to relax during the hot summer months. It can be enjoyed as a standalone drink or used as a mixer in a delicious cocktail.

Rick’s was founded in 2022 by Certified Cicerone Josh Hare, the entrepreneur behind Texas-based beverage brands Hops & Grain Brewing and Pint & Plow Brewing. Hare brings his craft brewing experience to Rick’s and created a unique blend of hops to give Rick’s Crispy a nuanced, citrus flavor.

Rick’s is now available at retail stores across Southern Texas. Find the nearest store with Rick’s Locator or order six-packs of Rick’s Crispy Hop Water ($8), Rick’s Hazy ($12) and Rick’s Original ($10) online at drinkricks.com.

About Rick’s Near Beer

Launched in 2022 by Certified Cicerone® and beverage entrepreneur Josh Hare, Rick’s Near Beer is the beer to grab morning, noon, and night. Flagship Rick’s Original and Rick’s Hazy are low-strength options to keep the good times rolling. The newly released Rick’s Crispy Hop water is an alcohol-free offering that can be enjoyed on its own or as a mixer in a delicious cocktail. Follow us on Instagram at @drink_ricks, order Rick’s online at drinkricks.com, or find the closest retailer with the store locator.

For More Information:

https://drinkricks.com/