Ruby Hibiscus and Brooklyn’s Public Records Team Up to Launch Canned Sparkling “Lambrusco”

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Ruby, the hibiscus beverage brand that delivers real function through big flavor and big fun, partners with Public Records, a multi-faceted music and hospitality space in Gowanus, Brooklyn. Together they are releasing a limited-edition hibiscus-forward, non-alcoholic play on sparkling Lambrusco called Grapes of Knowledge, complete with custom artwork by Shane Davis, Co-founder and Creative Director of Public Records. Inspired by Lambrusco, the lightly sparkling, fruity, and juicy red wine, Grapes of Knowledge is made with real organic ingredients including: organic Concord grape juice, bubbles, and of course, Ruby’s star ingredient, hibiscus. The teams collaborated to enhance Ruby’s existing Concord Grape flavor by adding more grape juice and hibiscus to replicate the fruit-forward flavor and wonderful tartness of a sparkling Lambrusco without the alcohol. As evidenced by its design and name, Grapes of Knowledge speaks to the idea that staying healthy –– by means of functional hibiscus and no alcohol –– leads to greater mindfulness and enjoyment.

Drawing inspiration from the playful flavor of Ruby’s beverage, the art on the Grapes of Knowledge can features a hand-drawn design of a twisting asp intertwined with the Public Records’ logo. A nod to the biblical concept of the “forbidden fruit” and symbol of life and rebirth embodied in the serpent, it serves to cheer the pure pleasure of human curiosity while celebrating the idea that rapture and amusement can happen without having to consume alcohol. On the back of the can, a quote from Saurus by English author Eden Phillpotts echoes that idea and alludes to freedom of thought and the ability to control one’s own destiny.

“Since Day 1 of Ruby, we’ve always been hyper-intentional with how and where we are showing up as a brand, and we surround ourselves with people and brands that do the same,” says Ruby Founder Noah Wusch. “After getting to know the Public Records team over the past year, we’re so excited to launch a collaboration that speaks to both of our communities with a delicious beverage we can sip all summer long while enjoying live music and soaking up the incomparable energy of summer at Public Records.”

Both Ruby and Public Records are based in New York and are heavily influenced by the city’s art, culture, and hospitality –– the partnership between the two unfolded organically out of this mutual admiration. David Wolf, Public Records’ cafe manager, was initially drawn to Ruby’s energy and otherworldly design aesthetic and the creative and unexpected ways in which the brand engages with the community. Public Records began selling the brand’s sparkling hibiscus beverage at their cafe in Summer 2022 –– when customers gravitated to Ruby as a favored non-alcoholic option. This new collaboration is a natural progression of Ruby and Public Records’ budding relationship that will continue to grow.

Since its founding in 2020 Ruby has gone beyond typical beverage brand activations to meet people where they are through cultural touchpoints such as the brands’ M.o.M Radio with original mixes from Jacques Greene, Theo Kandel, Loose Buttons, and many more, Dispatch newsletters that feature founder Noah’s recommended reads and cultural news, and offline events that foster connection.

12-packs of Grapes of Knowledge will be available for nationwide shipping via ruby.fun beginning May 24th. Individual cans will also be sold on-site at Public Records (233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY) beginning May 28th.

“You are but a tiny cluster upon the vines of heaven, where the grapes are worlds; yet you hold the power to ripen your bitter berries and add to the eternal vintage of cosmic sweetness if so you will, said” Eden Phillpotts, Saurus.

About Ruby

Ruby is a functional sparkling hibiscus drink free of artificial additives, preservatives, and sweeteners. Each can uses hibiscus as its core ingredient, a “super flower” that is not only loaded with rich antioxidants, vitamins & minerals, skin health properties, and electrolytes, but bursts with color and flavor. A can of Ruby brings the fun to functional, for a party from taste buds to total body.

About Public Records

Public Records is a multi-faceted, ever evolving hospitality and music space built within the historic ASPCA headquarters building at 233 Butler St in Gowanus Brooklyn. The building includes a cafe and record store, plant based bar + restaurant, outdoor garden, live room known as the Sound Room, upstairs lounge + listening room, and soon-to-be-opened outdoor event space. Public Records is entirely vegan, minimal waste, and champions diverse multi-genre programming across various art practices.

https://ruby.fun/products/ruby-x-public-records-grapes-of-knowledge