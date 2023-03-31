San Juan Seltzer Partners with Columbia Distributing to Expand Business in Washington State

KENT, Wash.— San Juan Seltzer, the Pacific Northwest’s woman-founded, spiked seltzer brand, and Columbia Distributing, one of the country’s largest total beverage distributors, announced a partnership in Washington state. Expansion of the San Juan Seltzer brand positions both companies to better meet the needs of seltzer-lovers who seek higher quality, more premium options across all channels.

“Our passion is growing local brands,” said Chris Steffanci, president and CEO of Columbia Distributing. “To represent San Juan Seltzer made right here in the Seattle-area at the nation’s only Seltzery® is a real honor. Just as important, the liquid couldn’t be better. It’s refreshing with very clean, distinct flavors. This is a really exciting partnership for many reasons – the whole team can’t wait to grow this brand.”

“This partnership is a huge step in the trajectory of our company,” said Ron Lloyd, president and CEO of San Juan Selzer. “Over the last few years, we’ve made significant investments in our brand, and within the production Seltzery’ s infrastructure. Now, it’s time to realize the benefits of these investments through greater distribution. We already have a very loyal following in Washington and know this new partnership will help accelerate our growth exponentially with Columbia’s strong channel coverage and distribution capabilities.”

San Juan Seltzer is best known for its top-selling Pacific Northwest Variety Pack, which includes local flavors Huckleberry, Rainier Cherry, Fuji Apple and Raspberry Cran.

About San Juan Seltzer

Founded by Katy Enger in 2017, San Juan Seltzer was the first spiked seltzer brand launched in the Pacific Northwest in 2018 and has the nation’s first and only production Seltzery®. The #1 selling craft-style brand in the Pacific Northwest, the seltzer has the lowest calories of any hard or spiked seltzer on the market at 85 calories, zero sugar and zero carbs per 12-ounce serving. Flavors are inspired by the fruits grown in the Pacific Northwest, such as Rainier Cherry, Huckleberry, Fuji Apple, Peach Rosé, etc. and are Gluten Free and KETO friendly. Each can is 4.2 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). All flavors are available on tap at San Juan Seltzery Taproom, Kitchen & Bar in SoDo and in cans and on draft at nearly 3,000 PNW locations.

About Columbia Distributing

Since 1935, Columbia Distributing has helped build some of the best-known brands in the beverage business. Today Columbia Distributing and its 2,800 teammates service over 24,000 retail customers covering more than 135,000 square miles in Oregon and Washington. We operate eight warehouses in Washington, located in the cities of Kent, Everett, Poulsbo, Tumwater, Spokane, Kennewick, Yakima and Vancouver. Oregon is composed of seven warehouses, located in the cities of Canby, Springfield, Medford, Bend, Pendleton, La Grande and Ontario. Columbia’s success is based on the deep-rooted tradition of delivering quality products, timely service and a genuine concern for customers’ needs. This is achieved by providing ongoing, sustainable opportunities and growth for its teammates, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities.

For More Information:

https://www.sanjuanseltzer.com/