Sanzo Debuts Pomelo Flavored Sparkling Water With New ‘Cut Fruit’ Can Design

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Sanzo, the first-ever Asian-inspired sparkling water brand founded by Queens-born, Filipino American Sandro Roco with a mission to bridge the gap between Eastern and Western culture, releases the sixth flavor of its cult-favorite, fruit-forward sparkling water: Pomelo. Sanzo’s existing lineup of Lychee, Calamansi, Yuzu, Mango, Asian Pear, and now Pomelo, are all designed to bring beloved Asian flavors to mainstream American grocery store shelves. Grapefruit has been among the top ten most popular sparkling water flavors for the past five years (Kerry, U.S. data) – with this launch, Sanzo is again poised to capture existing consumer interest in a mission-forward way through the introduction of Pomelo to the category, rooted in Asian culture. Sanzo’s Pomelo sparkling water, like their entire lineup, is made using only real fruit and no artificial flavors, preservatives, or added sugar.

Native to Southeast Asia and known as the ancestor of the grapefruit, Pomelos are slightly sweeter than their grapefruit counterpart with bright notes and a juicy flavor with a touch of zest. They are commonly consumed around festive occasions in Southeast Asia, like Lunar New Year, and are meant to bring good luck and prosperity to those who eat them. Notoriously difficult to determine a pomelo’s peak ripeness, Sanzo’s Pomelo sparkling water offers a perfectly balanced sweet, zesty and citrusy flavor every time.

Sanzo’s dedication to bringing traditional Asian flavors and fruits to the mainstream is bolstered by its new, ‘cut fruit’ can design that depicts the cross-section of a pomelo fruit (similar to a grapefruit but with a bright green rind). For the past three and a half years, Sanzo’s Asian flavors have not only provided a sense of home to the rapidly growing Asian-American community (Asian-Americans are the #1 fastest-growing, wealthiest and highest brand-indexing ethnic group in the U.S.) but have intentionally invited consumers in who may be less familiar with these flavors (nearly 80% of consumers already consume multicultural cuisine).

“It’s truly been an honor and a privilege to usher Sanzo’s growth over the past three and a half years and continue to introduce folks across the country to Asian flavors that mean so much to me. I originally set out to bridge Eastern and Western cultures and to give Asian flavors the spotlight they deserve, in a format that anyone – familiar or not – can enjoy. With the launch of Pomelo and the rollout of our updated packaging, I really see this vision expanding in a big way.”

An intentional departure from the more common and generic illustrated fruit design, Sanzo’s placing of ‘cut fruit’ front-and-center at once represents Asian pride and education. By showing the Pomelo’s color and texture from the inside out, consumers are drawn to think more about flavor and diversity before even cracking open the can, ultimately evoking an even deeper sense of appreciation for the fruits beloved by Asian communities across the globe. The new design is also Roco’s conscious nod to the tradition of using cut fruit as a universal love language in Asian culture both in the East and West– one that signifies sweetness and compassion and feels particularly pertinent to the hardships of the last few years. The design, made in collaboration with Singaporean designer Mark Chan (known for his work with Sanzo and Spotify among others), speaks to Sanzo’s brand growth and evolution nearly three and a half years after launching its first flavor, Lychee, and customers can expect updated designs for all of Sanzo’s flavors by the second half of 2023.

“One of my most vivid memories growing up was my dad cutting up fruit for the whole family after dinner –a sweet, natural treat with zero barriers to enjoyment. He still does that to this day, and for me, it is a consistent reflection of his deep love for his family. I’m really excited for both existing Sanzo fans as well as people that have maybe never picked up a can before to fall in love with pomelo and understand that like cut fruit, Sanzo is ultimately an expression of love and celebration.”

The launch follows the success of Sanzo’s limited-time Asian Pear flavor released in partnership with NBA player, Jeremy Lin, in October of 2022, and the release of their Yuzu and Ginger flavor in February 2022. To date, Sanzo is available in over 3,500 retailers nationwide, from Whole Foods to Panda Express, and is poised for continued and significant growth within the category. With retail sales now accounting for over 80% of Sanzo’s total sales and the sparkling water category remaining the fastest growing segment in beverages (a $10+B category seeing a 12% annual growth rate over the past 5+ years), Sanzo’s increased retail presence and flavor offerings will allow the brand to show up for consumers where they are shopping for their sparkling water most.

Sanzo’s new Pomelo flavor will be available in single cans exclusively at Whole Foods Markets nationwide beginning March 1st, 2023, and will be available to purchase on drinksanzo.com beginning May 1, 2023.

About Sanzo

Sanzo is the first Asian-inspired sparkling water born to deliver beverages that bridge the gap between beloved Asian flavors that represent over 60% of the world’s population and clean, modern labels. Each can of Sanzo is made with real fruit and zero added sugar, artificial, or natural flavors—a complex yet refreshing antidote to sugary and preservative-heavy labels of legacy Asian and American brands. Currently offering Calamansi, Lychee, and Mango-flavored sparkling water, Sanzo represents an invitation to both traditional and pop Asian culture—a true extension of the ubiquitous influence the region continues to have on a global scale. Launched in 2019 by Sandro Roco, a Queens-born Filipino-American on a mission to bridge the best Eastern and Western cultures.

For More Information:

https://drinksanzo.com/