Sap’s Original Hydration Drink Now Available in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas— Sap’s Hydration drink, the trending sports drink created in Austin, Texas is now available in Houston, Texas. This announcement follows on the heels of the brand’s recent Dallas-Fort Worth expansion earlier this month- showcasing the organization’s rapid growth in the state of Texas.

The Austin based sports drink contains zero added sugar, zero artificial colors, three adaptogens and wraps up at only 35 calories. One can of Sap’s packs in five times more electrolytes than leading sport drinks, and was created to fuel workouts, late nights, and overall wellness. Consumers can choose between three different flavors; Lemon-Lime, Passionfruit or Blackberry-Citrus.

“For too long, mass-market hydration products have been pushing unhealthy, ineffective beverages,” says Jordan Wilson, CEO of Sap’s. “Sap’s was created to offer great-tasting, clean hydration for when you need it most.”

Sap’s will be distributed through Ben E. Keith all throughout Houston and surrounding suburbs, and will be available in independent C-stores, grocery, and liquor stores throughout the coming weeks. Customers can also request Sap’s to be carried at their favorite store by filling out thisretailer request form.

“We are thrilled to add Houston to our list of Texas cities that we are now distributed in,” says Jordan Wilson. “Sap’s is the best hydration drink in the market to handle the Texas heat and we know residents and visitors of Houston will agree.”

About Sap’s

Sap’s was born out of the idea of returning the sports drink back to its effective roots. Our formula is defined by functionality, effectiveness, and providing you a lift whenever needed. Our blend of 20 functional ingredients work together to keep you physically and mentally healthy for when you need it most.

For More Information:

https://www.sapsoriginal.com