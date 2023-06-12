Sap’s Original Hydration Drink Now Available In Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn.— Sap’s Hydration drink, the trending sports drink out of Texas, is now available throughout the state of Tennessee. One can of Sap’s packs in five times more electrolytes than leading sport drinks, and was created to fuel workouts, late nights, and overall wellness.

The Austin based hydration drink contains zero added sugar, zero artificial colors, three adaptogens and wraps up at only 35 calories. Consumers can choose between three different flavors; Lemon-Lime, Passionfruit or Blackberry-Citrus.

“For too long, mass-market hydration products have been pushing unhealthy, ineffective beverages,” says Jordan Wilson, CEO of Sap’s. “Sap’s was created to offer great-tasting, clean hydration for when you need it most.”

Sap’s will be distributed through Lipman Brothers all across the state of Tennessee, and will be available in independent C-stores, grocery, and liquor stores throughout the coming weeks. Customers can also request Sap’s to be carried at their favorite store by filling out the retailer request form on the Sap’s website.

“We are excited to continue building our community in Tennessee through providing healthy, functional hydration throughout the state,” says Jordan Wilson. “Sap’s exists to help people live a healthier and more active lifestyle, and we know the people of Tennessee will enjoy making Sap’s a part of their daily and weekly routine.”

About Sap’s

Sap’s was born out of the idea of returning the sports drink back to its effective roots. Our formula is defined by functionality, effectiveness, and providing you a lift whenever needed. Our blend of 20 functional ingredients work together to keep you physically and mentally healthy for when you need it most.

For More Information:

https://www.sapsoriginal.com/