Sap’s Original Hydration Drink Partners With The Dink

Sap’s hydration drink, the trending sports drink created in Austin, Texas has officially partnered with The Dink. The Dink is a large e-commerce and media source for all things pickleball, and as a result boosts a huge following of avid players across the nation. This partnership follows on the heels of the Sap’s rapid growth throughout Texas and Tennessee.

The Austin based sports drink contains zero added sugar, zero artificial colors, three adaptogens and wraps up at only 35 calories. One can of Sap’s packs in five times more electrolytes than leading sport drinks, making it a recovery drink for pickleball players throughout the country.

“The product itself is a great drink for those playing the sport, but more importantly, the core of Sap’s mission aligns perfectly with what Pickleball means to so many – an excuse to get outside, be active, and have fun with friends. ” says Jordan Wilson, CEO of Sap’s.

Sap’s will be partnering with The Dink through the rest of 2023. From giving out samples at different activations hosted by The Dink, to offering their subscribers exclusive discounts- Sap’s will work hand-in-hand with the organization to educate new and seasoned pickleball athletes alike the benefits of consuming Sap’s.

“We are excited to continue helping enhance the pickleball experience for current players, and help grow the game through the marketing of our brand.” says Jordan Wilson. “

About Sap’s

Sap’s was born out of the idea of returning the sports drink back to its effective roots. Our formula is defined by functionality, effectiveness, and providing you a lift whenever needed. Our blend of 20 functional ingredients work together to keep you physically and mentally healthy for when you need it most.

For More Information:

http://www.sapsoriginal.com