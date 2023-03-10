Sati Soda Set to Enter Safeway

Sati Soda, The Healthy Soda Company is back at Expo West for its second year North Hall Booth #2035.

It’s been a wild year that’s for sure says David McLaughlin, Founder and CEO. “Our Sati CBD Soda is continuing to find new great retailers and distributors across the country along with two new co-packers, one in Maine where I’m from and one in Southern California. We still produce the majority of Sati here in Colorado but with freight costs being so high it’s great to have strategic geographical locations.

“We’re very excited to become Certified Organic which should be completed any day now says Paul Devlin, Co Founder and COO. “Organic Certification is no easy task and it isn’t cheap but we know many health minded customers appreciate Certified Organic beverages and there’s so few on the market that it will definitely set Sati Soda apart,” says Paul.

Sati Soda is not a pre or probiotic soda like so many on the market. Sati is a lightly carbonated refreshing functional beverage that people enjoy at all times a day.

‘I’m really excited about our upcoming entrance into Safeway and more and more mainstream chain grocers with our new line of mindfully functional sodas! Shoppers of all ages will have access to a clean and simple tasty soda option whether it be for an office fridge, graduation party, or part of your children’s lunchbox,” says Heather Brown, Co-Owner and CMO.

Sari Soda with no cbd is excited about being available in all your favorite grocery stores across the country by the end of this year. Sati is looking for investors who want to be a part of the future growth we know is ahead of us. Certified Organic healthy soda that tastes great, low sugar, functional ingredients, sustainable packaging and a commitment to staying mindful as we grow.

Lastly and extremely important to us at Sati is becoming a 1% For The Planet Member by donating 1% of all Sales to Conscious Alliance, a Colorado based nonprofit who provides food and (especially now) beverages to underserved communities around our country. We are honored to be teamed up with them both!

For More Information:

http://satisoda.com