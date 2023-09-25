Seraphim Social Beverage Earns Vegan Certification For Non-Alcoholic Botanical Beverage Line

SPRING LAKE, N.J.— Seraphim Social Beverage, a woman-owned brand, has recently received vegan certification for its line of non-alcoholic botanical blends. These award-winning blends are brewed like tea, offering the experience of sipping red wine with the added benefits of a wellness tonic. The plant-based, all-natural ingredients are crafted with consciously selected organic and wild berries, healing herbs, and botanicals. The flavors are layered with subtle hints of pepper, spice, vanilla, oak, and a touch of mushroom, reminiscent of the complexities found in wine. Seraphim Social Beverage is made without added sugar, artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives and has only 60 calories per serving. Meticulously crafted with mostly organic ingredients for a sustainable earth, the blends are also gluten-free and non-GMO. As an added touch, the blends are infused with the calming energy of amethyst crystal.

“Seraphim Social Beverage reflects my passion for crafting flavorful, ethical, and elevated non-alcoholic blends for consumers to enjoy without compromise,” stated Bricken. “Achieving vegan certification is an exciting milestone that embodies our commitment to a greener, more natural world. Our innovative drinks are crafted to offer a sensorial experience akin to sipping a glass of fine red wine without any unwanted side effects. We are dedicated to the mindful drinking market and health-conscious consumers, which is a fast-growing niche in the marketplace.”

A stand-out in the beverage industry, Seraphim Social Beverage has been honored with the highly coveted sofi Award for Best New Product in the Alcoholic Beverages and Cocktail Mix category in 2023. The sofi Awards, presented by the Specialty Food Association, recognize excellence and innovation in the specialty food and beverage industry.

Seraphim Social Beverage’s product line includes two exceptional blends:

Pure Blend Cacao: This blend offers a smooth combination of ripe berries and rich dark chocolate flavor. It’s infused with oat extract for a calming effect, providing a truly indulgent experience.

Pure Blend Cassia: With a vibrant profile, this blend captures the essence of tart berries with a hint of cinnamon and spice. It’s enhanced with elderberry extract for added immunity benefits, delivering a refreshing and invigorating taste.

Seraphim Social Beverage is a versatile choice that caters to a wide range of occasions and moments. Whether you’re seeking a soothing drink to unwind after a long day or aiming to elevate a special celebration with a non-alcoholic cocktail in a fancy wine glass, Seraphim Social Beverage is there to complement your experience. It’s also great for entertaining and a thoughtful option for friends and family who prefer no alcohol. Each artfully adorned bottle is available in 750 ML.

About Seraphim Social Beverage

Seraphim Social Beverage is a women-owned premium, non-alcoholic social beverage brand that is revolutionizing the industry. Brewed like tea and designed to be enjoyed like wine, Seraphim Social Beverage offers a sophisticated non-alcoholic alternative that combines complex flavor from mostly organic ingredients, organic and wild berries, healing herbs, and botanicals layered with notes of pepper, spice, vanilla, oak, and mushroom. It drinks like a red. With a commitment to flavor excellence, sustainability, and a refined drinking experience, vegan-friendly Seraphim Social Beverage provides a unique and satisfying beverage choice without alcohol. Seraphim Social Beverage has been honored with the highly coveted Sofi Award for Best New Product in the Alcoholic Beverages and Cocktail Mix category in 2023.

For More Information:

https://www.seraphimsocialbev.com