Shimmerwood Beverages Announces the Return of Chai Cherry Flavor

Shimmerwood Beverages is excited to announce that their popular Chai Cherry flavored Shimmer Seltzer is now back in stock. The Chai Cherry flavor, known for its innovative blend of decaffeinated chai tea, chaga mushrooms, cherry bitters, and CBD, has gained a loyal following among Shimmer Seltzer enthusiasts.

In response to high consumer demand, Chai Cherry has been restocked and is now available for purchase through both Shimmerwood Beverages’ website and select retailers. As with all Shimmer Seltzer flavors, the Chai Cherry variant contains 5 milligrams of full-spectrum CBD sourced from U.S.-grown hemp and is an all-natural, gluten-free, and vegan-friendly beverage.

Previously distributed in 11.5-ounce cans, the latest batches of Shimmer Seltzer fill to 12 ounces now, in major part due to the company’s relationship with new Portland-based co-packer, Geary Brewing.

“With water sourced from Maine blended with Maine-grown hemp, this local alignment has helped create a more streamlined supply chain and made us more sustainable as a whole,” said Josh Ahadian, company Co-Founder and Vice President of Marketing. “Warehousing, product safety, testing and nearly all our ingredients are now based in Maine.”

This exciting announcement ensures that fans of the unique and soothing Chai Cherry flavor can once again enjoy their favorite Shimmer Seltzer. To celebrate its return, Shimmerwood Beverages is offering a limited-time promotion for first time customers. Visit shimmerwood.com for more information and to stock up on Chai Cherry Shimmer Seltzer today.

