ShineWater Expands Distribution in Stop & Stop Ahead of Pride Month

BAY CITY, Mich.— ShineWater, the only ready-to-drink beverage on the market that provides 100% of your daily dose of vitamin D, has expanded distribution in Stop & Shop locations ahead of Pride Month. The newly added distribution will feature a Pride-themed end cap in select retailer locations in time to celebrate Pride Month as ShineWater is the only LGBTQ-owned enhanced water brand.

“As an LGBTQ-owned brand, we couldn’t be more excited to expand our partnership with Stop & Shop and be featured as one of its top LGBTQ products ahead of Pride Month,” said Rod Hildebrant Owner of ShineWater. “With this new distribution, we look forward to meeting the demands of our current fans and introducing new consumers to our refreshing and delicious solution to vitamin D deficiency.”

ShineWater’s expanded Stop & Shop distribution includes Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island and will feature a Pride-themed end cap in select retailer locations as ShineWater is the only LGBTQ-owned enhanced water brand and features zero sugar, but is full of vitamin D, antioxidants and electrolytes.

“Not only does ShineWater provide 100% of your daily dose of vitamin D, it also boosts hydration with antioxidants and electrolytes including magnesium, zinc, potassium and calcium,” said Ryan Coon, Chief Marketing Officer at ShineWater. “Through our partnership with Stop & Shop, and ahead of the hot summer months, we look forward to increasing consumer access to our delicious sugar-free hydration essential.”

Shoppers can get their hands on ShineWater’s fan-favorite flavors Strawberry Lemon, Watermelon Blackberry and Peach Mango at their local Stop & Shop location.

About ShineWater

ShineWater is the only ready-to-drink beverage on the market that provides 100% of your daily dose of vitamin D. Vitamin D, the sunshine vitamin, helps support bone health, immune function, and is also believed to support athletic performance. Up to 70% of our country’s teens and adults are believed to have insufficient Vitamin D levels which is associated with various chronic diseases. That’s why we call it Sunshine In A Bottle! ShineWater has zero sugar, but is full of vitamin D, antioxidants, electrolytes and delicious flavors including Watermelon Blackberry, Strawberry Lemon, Fruit Punch and more.

For More Information:

https://www.shinewater.com/