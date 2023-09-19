ShineWater to Unveil New Sustainable Packaging at Natural Products Expo East

BAY CITY, Michigan— ShineWater, (booth #2706) is unveiling new sustainable aluminum can packaging on the show floor at Natual Products Expo East on September 20-23. With 42% of teens and adults believed to have insufficient Vitamin D levels, ShineWater is the only ready-to-drink beverage on the market that provides consumers with 100% of the daily dose of vitamin D. The brand announced its pivot to aluminum cans earlier this year and is primed to revolutionize the beverage aisle with its stand against single-use plastic.

ShineWater will debut its new aluminum cans at booth #2706 at Natural Products Expo East, becoming the first enhanced water brand to address its carbon footprint head-on by pivoting its plastic bottles exclusively to aluminum cans. The aluminum can format will be available for consumer purchase beginning in October of this year, with plastic bottles expected to phase out completely in early 2024.

“Debuting our new sustainable aluminum can format at Natural Products Expo East is the first step in our journey of igniting a movement towards eco-friendly packaging within the beverage aisle,” said Ryan Coon, Chief Marketing Officer at ShineWater. “As an emerging brand in the category, we are continuously pushing the boundaries to bring our customers a product that they can enjoy and feel good about when drinking, from the ingredients inside to the packaging it’s in.”

Founded by a physician as a healthier alternative to high-sugar beverages, and to help patients meet the daily recommended intake of Vitamin D, ShineWater is a quick and convenient way to boost Vitamin D while on the go and has zero sugar while also being full of antioxidants, electrolytes and is available in a variety of fruit-forward flavors. Vitamin D, the sunshine vitamin, helps support bone health, immune function, and is also believed to support athletic performance.

Shoppers can get their hands on ShineWater’s full lineup of flavors in aluminum cans this October including fan-favorite flavors Strawberry Lemon, Fruit Punch, Mixed Berry Acai, Peach Mango, Watermelon Blackberry and Coconut Lime.

About ShineWater

ShineWater is the only ready-to-drink beverage on the market that provides 100% of your daily dose of vitamin D. Vitamin D, the sunshine vitamin, helps support bone health, immune function, and is also believed to support athletic performance. Up to 70% of our country’s teens and adults are believed to have insufficient vitamin D levels which is associated with various chronic diseases. ShineWater has zero sugar, but is full of vitamin D, antioxidants, electrolytes and delicious flavors including Watermelon Blackberry, Strawberry Lemon, Fruit Punch and more.

For More Information:

https://www.shinewater.com/