ShopRite Shelves Now Hydrating with CoAqua

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla.— CoAqua Super Premium Coconut Water, renowned for its commitment to quality, sustainability, and community impact, proudly announces its availability in ShopRite. This marks a significant expansion for the brand, especially in the northeast region of the United States.

Founded in 2013 by New Zealand native Grier Govorko, CoAqua rapidly ascended in the U.S. under the leadership of Co-CEOs Anthony Cadieux and Justin Bruckel. Distributed nationwide, CoAqua has made a notable footprint in the functional beverage industry, with its presence felt in key retailers such as Sprouts Farmers Market, Wegmans, Giant, Central Market, Woodmans, and now, ShopRite.

Co-CEO Justin Bruckel expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, “Entering ShopRite is a pivotal step in our journey. The northeast has been a central market for CoAqua, and being on the shelves of ShopRite, a trusted name with a rich legacy, deepens our presence and commitment to the region.”

Founded in 1946, ShopRite has grown from a small cooperative of grocers in New Jersey to one of the largest retailer-owned cooperatives in the United States. Serving millions daily, ShopRite’s commitment to community and quality has made it a household name across multiple states. CoAqua’s introduction into the ShopRite family continues the retailer’s tradition of offering high-quality products to its consumers.

Beyond its superior product, CoAqua stands out with its unwavering commitment to social impact. The company is in the process of converting into a Certified B Corporation, reflecting its dedication to making a difference in the community. A significant part of this commitment is its collaboration with the Bikes For Kids Foundation, to which CoAqua donates 2% of its revenue. This foundation has a mission to end generational poverty by inspiring young minds through its transformative program. Based on the book “Think Big, Work Hard, Be Kind, No Excuses,” the program targets third graders in Title 1 schools and has been found to increase high school graduation rates by a staggering 2000%.

Co-CEO Anthony Cadieux II remarked, “Our partnership with Bikes For Kids goes beyond mere corporate responsibility; it’s a manifestation of our brand’s heart and soul. It’s about planting seeds of hope and possibility in the minds of our young generation.”

Customers can now relish the unique taste of CoAqua’s Super Premium Coconut Water, sourced from the youngest green coconuts from southern Vietnam, at their local ShopRite, and know that with each purchase, they contribute to a greater cause.

About CoAqua

About ShopRite

ShopRite is a retailer’s cooperative of supermarkets with stores in six states: Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Based in Keasbey, New Jersey, ShopRite consists of 50 individually owned and operated affiliates with over 300 stores, all under its corporate and distribution arm, Wakefern Food Corporation.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkcoaqua.com