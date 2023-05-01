Simple Sips Announces Partnership with Horizon Beverage

BOSTON, Mass.— Simple Sips Fresh Cocktail Mix is pleased to announce its partnership with Horizon Beverage, a 4th generation distributor of wine, spirits, beer and non-alcoholic beverages. Horizon Beverage will distribute all Simple Sips flavors throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Simple Sips is known for its fresh non-alcoholic mixers blended with real fruit purees, juices and house-made herbal syrups. The pre-batched mixers contain all the elements of a perfectly balanced cocktail with unique flavor profiles. Bartenders and customers can enjoy these shaken with a variety of liquors, combined with seltzer for a non-alcoholic mocktail, or splashed into champagne for a picturesque mimosa.

Horizon Beverage will carry all five of Simple Sips’ year-round flavors and their seasonal rotating flavors like this summer’s Blue Eyed Honey made with blueberry puree, local honey from MA, lemon juice, and thyme. Simple Sips’ products are currently sold online through their ecommerce website and in select restaurants and stores throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The partnership with Horizon Beverage will expand its distribution and reach.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Horizon Beverage,” said Elaina Repucci, founder and CEO of Simple Sips. “Their expertise and experience in the industry, combined with their amazing network of retailers and restaurants, will help us reach a broader audience, further support our business goals, and support our mission: to bring people together and spread joy.”

Simple Sips’ products are now available for order through Horizon Beverage Distributors.

https://drinksimplesips.com/