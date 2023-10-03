Simply Crafted Unveils Minne-Apple Crumble Seltzer

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.— Simply Crafted, the trailblazing hemp brand founded in 2019, is proud to announce the launch of their newest innovation: Minne-Apple Crumble Seltzer. This delectable THC-infused drink combines the allure of autumnal flavors with the calming properties of cannabis, marking yet another milestone in Simply Crafted’s commitment to offering premium, responsibly crafted products to their customers.

Minne-Apple Crumble Seltzer is a harmonious blend of flavors, encapsulating the essence of a freshly baked apple crumble. Crafted to perfection, this moderately sweet THC seltzer contains a mere 9 grams of sugar per serving. Each 12 oz can delivers a delightful experience with 10mg THC and 5mg CBD, carefully measured to ensure a balanced and enjoyable encounter. With two servings per can, consumers can savor the flavor and effects at their own pace.

At Simply Crafted, quality and compliance are paramount. Minne-Apple Crumble Seltzer is free from high fructose corn syrup and is fully compliant with Minnesota regulations, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for consumers. This latest offering continues Simply Crafted’s tradition of providing top-tier cannabis products both locally in Minnesota and nationwide through online platforms.

Recognized by industry authorities such as High Times, Leafly, and Cannabis Now Magazine, Simply Crafted has gained a reputation for excellence in the hemp industry. The Minne-Apple Crumble Seltzer is a testament to their unwavering dedication to innovation, taste, and customer satisfaction.

About Simply Crafted

Founded in 2019, Simply Crafted is a leading hemp brand based in Minnesota. Dedicated to providing premium CBD and low-potency cannabis products, Simply Crafted has earned recognition from industry publications such as High Times, Leafly, and Cannabis Now Magazine. Their commitment to quality, compliance, and customer satisfaction sets them apart in the flourishing hemp market.

For More Information:

https://www.simplycraftedcbd.com/product-page/minne-apple-crumble-thc-craft-sodas-4-pack