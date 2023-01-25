SkinTe Unveils Two New Energy Flavors of Collagen Sparkling Wellness Sodas

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— SkinTe, the first-ever collagen sparkling wellness soda, has unveiled two new energy flavors to its unique hydrating line of sodas.

SkinTe’s two new energy flavors, Peach Mango and Black Raspberry, are designed to help boost your energy and well-being without the jitters. Both flavors are formulated with the perfect blend of kosher bovine collagen peptides, premium teas, super herbs, 100% DV vitamin C and other smart ingredients (no soy, dairy, gluten, dyes or artificial sweeteners). Each flavor of SkinTe’s line of products is designed to benefit skin, mood, and immunity.

The new Peach Mango flavor includes a tropical tango of ripe peach and juicy mango with classic black tea, while Black Raspberry pairs a rich black raspberry flavor with energizing green tea. Both flavors contain 85mg caffeine and are currently available through DTC, Amazon and available at all Erewhon Market locations. In March 2023, SkinTe’s new energy fIavors will be available at Sprouts and in Q2 2023, SkinTe will be launching these exciting new, taste-forward flavors into additional retail stores across the country.

SkinTe’s mission is to unleash health and beauty from the inside out. The brand has already seen a passionate response from consumers, with an influential group of investors including Leslie Blodgett (Founder bareMinerals), Karlie Kloss (Model and Entrepreneur), Sara Blakely (Founder, Spanx), Brian Lee (co-founder Honest Company, Legal Zoom, ShoeDazzle), Larry Miller (Chairman of Jordan Brand) and Phillip Sarofim (Chairman Trousdale Ventures).

SkinTe’s line of functional wellness sodas are currently sold on e-commerce (including DTC, Amazon, Walmart and Thrive Market), as well as 5000+ Retailers (including Stop n Shop, Walmart, Sprouts Nationwide, Fresh Thyme, The Fresh Market, Publix, Harmons, Gelsons, Albertsons, Tom Thumbs, Randalls, Akin’s, Chamberlins, Better Health, Sendiks, Market of Choice, and New Seasons Market).

About SkinTe

SkinTe is the first ever collagen sparkling wellness soda with a unique hydrating formula that benefits skin, mood, and immunity. Think of it as “self-care in a can”! SkinTe is packed with ingredients to support emotional, physical and spiritual well-being in a light, refreshing and very chic experience.

The brand’s mission is to unleash health and beauty from the inside out, every day. The innovative beverage brand was originally co-founded by three women: Bassima Mroue, Dr. Amy Bader and Chef Elizabeth Zieg. They each joined forces and channeled their energy to create a purpose-driven beverage at the intersection of beauty, fashion and wellness.

