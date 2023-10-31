Smeraldina Water Announces National Distribution of New Tetra Pak

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Smeraldina Water, named the “Best Water in the World” at the 2023 Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting, has announced national distribution of its award-winning and eco-friendly Tetra Pak boxed container.

A family-owned company sourcing natural artesian water from the Italian island of Sardinia, Smeraldina recently won a Gold sofi Award at the Summer Fancy Food Show for its Tetra Pak, the first Italian water company to bring this innovative, sustainable, and fun packaging to the American consumer.

The Tetra Pak is designed for the future, lowering environmental impact, improving content protection, and requiring less shelf space. More than 75% of the material for the packaging is plant-based and made from renewable sources, with paperboard from FSC certified forests and its remaining plastic derived from sugarcane. The package itself is 100% recyclable and over 80% biodegradable.

“We are thrilled to bring the ‘Legendary Water of Sardinia’ to consumers across the United States as we expand the distribution of our award-winning water,” said Giuseppe Pinna, Vice President at Smeraldina Water. “Our water is sourced from the planet’s purest granite, and we look forward to continue expanding our offerings and bringing the incredible taste and feeling of Sardinia to customers.”

Smeraldina is derived from the depths of Sardinia, a Mediterranean island directly within one of the “blue zones,” which is virtually untouched by pollution and universally acknowledged for its healthy living and high number of centenarians. Sourced from nearly 1,000 feet within the Monti di Deu or the “Mountain of God,” the purest and most compact granite filters and enriches the clean and well-balanced water that is Smeraldina, assuming the role of a natural production plant.

Smeraldina’s Tetra Pak and its entire line of still and sparkling waters are available for nationwide distribution through Sysco and by regional distributors Driscoll Foods in the Northeastern United States, and Mexcor International in Florida.

