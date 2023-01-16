SOBA Hibiscus Launches Brand Refresh

SOBA Hibiscus, a pacesetter in mocktails and teas, is excited to share the launch of their new brand designs. Their new design pulls from the Founder’s West African roots giving it a clean and exciting look and feel of all their product line.

They are pumped to reveal their new and cultured design to the world. “We wanted a product line that highlights health and culture through our West African roots while also empowering drinkers to live a balanced life” said Kemi, Founder of SOBA Hibiscus. They believe that beverages are expressions of beautiful cultures and places, and strongly feel that this new design says it all.

The new design displays vibrant African prints that have an inviting look with a message to empower drinkers to live a balanced life of culture and health. Their website shares more about the redesign giving customers an authentic brand experience on all their platforms.

SOBA Hibiscus is dedicated to giving their customers a consistent and authentic experience with only quality ingredients to meet their growing customer needs.

The new brand design is currently in grocery stores and on their websites. The company invites customers to follow their Instagram page (@sobahibiscus) and website to stay up to date on future exciting news, partnerships, and events.

“We want to give a huge shout out to their designer Taylor Rega for bringing their design idea to life” shared Kemi.

SOBA Hibiscus is a brand leading the mocktea space based in Louisiana. The company was founded in 2017 by Kemi Kemi and Stephan Von, experienced foodies in the food and beverage industry. SOBA Hibiscus offers a variety of refreshing beverages that provide health benefits, such as antioxidant booster and caffeine free. The mission of SOBA Hibiscus is to express beautiful cultures and places through beverages. They are putting their community at the center of the story by sharing their rich histories, values, and products.

At SOBA Hibiscus, It’s what’s inside that matters.

https://sobahibiscus.com/