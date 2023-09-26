Soccer Star Kellyn Acosta Joins Yerbaé’s Advisory Board, Sports and Entertainment

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.— Yerbaé Brands Corp. (TSXv: YERB.u; OTCQX: YERBF), a plant-based energy beverage company, today announced Kellyn Acosta – midfielder for the Los Angeles Football Club — has signed on as an investor and member of the Yerbaé Advisory Board, Sports and Entertainment.

“Small tweaks often lead to big improvements. Science confirms the right hydration is key for optimal performance,” said Acosta. “Yerbae is my go-to for pure plant-based energy.”

“Kellyn Acosta is not only one of the most exciting players in professional soccer, he’s known as a leader on and off the field,” said Todd Gibson, co-founder and chief executive officer, Yerbaé. “He’s an inspiration to our fast-growing Yerbaé community, and we’re excited to have his input as a member of our Advisory Board.”

In an advisory capacity, Board members provide guidance and support to fuel Yerbaé’s rapid growth and introduce Yerbaé to new groups of consumers, focusing their input primarily on Yerbaé’s strategic decisions, brand positioning, marketing campaigns and product innovation.

Along with Acosta, the Yerbaé Advisory Board, Sports and Entertainment, comprises:

Richmond Flowers III – Founder of QB Collective and Collective Sports Advisors, former NFL player and coach, and Chair of the Yerbaé Advisory Board, Sports and Entertainment

Kyle Shanahan – Head Coach, San Francisco 49ers

Annie Thorisdottir – Professional CrossFit Champion and Two-Time “Fittest Woman in the World”

Lincoln Riley – Head Coach, University of Southern California “USC Trojans”

Ejiro Evero – Defensive Coordinator, Carolina Panthers

Ben Johnson – Offensive Coordinator, Detroit Lions

About Yerbaé

Yerbaé Brands Corp., (TSXv: YERB.u; OTCQX: YERBF) makes great-tasting energy beverages with yerba mate and other premium, plant-based ingredients. All Yerbaé energy beverages are zero calorie, zero sugar, non-GMO, vegan and gluten free. Founded in Scottsdale, AZ in 2017, Yerbaé seeks to disrupt the energy beverage marketplace by offering a no-compromise energy solution, with input and support from its recently-announced Yerbaé Advisory Board, Sports and Entertainment.

