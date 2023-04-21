Som Sleep Releases On-The-Go Version: Som Sleep Powder Sticks

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Som Sleep, the leading sleep drink company, is proud to announce the release of its newest product, Som Sleep Powder Sticks. These on-the-go packs are perfect for people who are always on the move and need a quick and easy solution to improve their sleep quality.

Som Sleep Powder Sticks are available in two flavors, Berry and Cherry. The powder sticks are zero sugar and contain the same effective blend of ingredients found in the original Som Sleep formula, including Melatonin, Magnesium, Vitamin B6, GABA, and L-Theanine. Importantly, Som Sleep Powder Sticks contain no preservatives or artificial flavors, making them a clean and healthy way to enhance sleep.

Since its inception, Som Sleep has been committed to helping people get better sleep. They have already delivered millions of nights of sleep to consumers and their products have been trusted by over 100+ professional sports teams in the NBA, NFL, NHL, and MLB, including champions in all of those leagues.

“We understand that sleep is a critical component of overall health and wellness, and we are always looking for ways to make it easier for people to get the sleep they need,” says Brad Marks of Som Sleep. “Our new Som Sleep Powder Sticks are the perfect solution for people who need a quick and easy way to get better sleep, no matter where they are. Besides their impact on sleep, we are very proud of both our Berry and Cherry flavors. Our Berry Powder Sticks match our well known fan favorite Zero Sugar Berry cans in both flavor and effectiveness and we’re even more excited to introduce our newest flavor, Cherry, through our Powder Sticks. Our team nailed it with that new zero sugar cherry flavor and we can’t wait for consumers to experience it first hand.”

About Som Sleep

Som Sleep is the leading sleep drink company that is committed to helping people get better sleep. Their products contain a blend of effective ingredients for both sleep and relaxation, that help improve sleep quality. Already having delivered millions of nights of sleep to consumers across the United States, Som Sleep is also trusted by over 100+ professional sports teams in the NBA, NFL, NHL, and MLB.

For More Information:

https://getsom.com/