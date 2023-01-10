SOMI Announces Launch of Improved Formula

AUSTIN, Texas— With health-focused New Year’s resolutions in full swing, SOMI has just released an enhanced version of their beverages to prove that consumers don’t have to compromise their health for a flavorful boost of energy. Although some may ask how an energy drink startup from Austin, Texas will compete with huge brands like Red Bull and Monster, SOMI sees themselves as a part of a new and healthier generation of energy drinks entirely.

For those who are looking to make healthier choices and move on from the artificial and potentially harmful ingredients that big name brands use, SOMI is entering the energy drink category with the ideal solution. Their enhanced formula, which features even more pleasing flavors, provides health-conscious consumers with the energizing benefits of a caffeinated beverage. The delicious and refreshing SOMI flavors now include Yuzu Lemonade Matcha, Fancy Mango Matcha, and Osaka Redberries Matcha.

Since Austin is a major hub for the consumer packaged goods industry, and a health-conscious lifestyle, SOMI plans to continue planting its roots locally. The natural, matcha based energy drink beverages can currently be found on over 50 retail shelves across Austin, including Royal Blue Grocery, Thom’s Market and Wheatsville, online at drinksomi.com, and will be making their debut at Central Market statewide later this month.

About SOMI

Meet SOMI, or as local Austin co-founder and CEO Arianna Salinas likes to call it, the World’s Healthiest Energy Drink. Packed with ceremonial grade matcha, 3 superfoods, L-Theanine, natural antioxidants, zero sugar, and no artificial colors, preservatives, or sweeteners, SOMI is energy the way Mother Nature intended.

