Sparkling Botanicals by Rishi Goes Blue with Newest Release, Introducing Blue Tea Jasmine

Milwaukee, Wis. – Sparkling Botanicals by Rishi, ready-to-drink beverages that elevate sparkling botanical tea, introduced their newest flavor this week, Blue Tea Jasmine, at Natural Products Expo West 2023 (“Expo West”), which will be held from March 7-11, 2023 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Available at retail on April 1, 2023, Blue Tea Jasmine is made by blending rare ingredients sourced directly from artisan growers across the earth to create a sparkling violet color liquid and concord grape-like flavor.

“We are so excited to unveil Blue Tea Jasmine. The beverage is our ode to Butterfly Pea Flower, the beguiling and brilliant blue flower tea of Thailand,” says Jeffrey Champeau, President of Sparkling Botanicals by Rishi. “The R&D innovation team at Sparkling Botanicals thought to combine it with our signature Moonlight Jasmine Green Tea, fragrant lemongrass and zesty lemon to create something entirely new and bold. We discovered that this blend of botanicals creates an uncanny Concord grape aroma and beautiful purple infusion using all natural ingredients. We are confident that tea drinkers and mixologists alike will love it as much as we do.”

Product highlights include:

Flavor: Blue Tea Jasmine beguiles with its vibrant purple color created from the sacred butterfly pea flower of Thailand. Its natural blue infusion turns purple with the addition of lemon. Expect notes of Concord grape and fragrant jasmine green tea.

Key Features: Bold flavor, Zero Sugar, Caffeine infusion from Moonlight Jasmine Green Tea, Low-calorie, Robust purple-blue color for mixology, Made with Real Plants – no additives, no B.S.

Price: $3.49, Case price = $40

Sizing: Sold individually at point of sale in 12-ounce cans, and by the 12-pack case.

Launch Date: April 1, 2023

Availability: Sparkling-botanicals.com, Amazon.com

Rishi Tea & Botanicals, the leader in premium, organic tea, launched Sparkling Botanicals in 2020 as a way to innovate in the RTD space. The beverages have performed well as a non-alcoholic beverage thanks to their bold and unique global flavors and have received numerous awards including BevNet’s Best of 2020 Award, Nexty Winner in 2021, Specialty Coffee Association’s Best New Products in 2021, BevNet’s Best New Product 2022, and the Best of Nosh Award in 2022. Sparkling Botanical beverages can be found at over 2800 retailers nationwide, including Sprouts, The Fresh Market, Erewhon, and NCGs.

About Sparkling Botanicals by Rishi

Sparkling Botanicals by Rishi elevates sparkling botanical tea with rare ingredients sourced directly from artisan growers across the earth. These craft-brewed, ready-to-drink beverages are unsweetened, refreshing and formulated to deliver bold and unique global flavors. Built on Rishi’s 25 years of expertise sourcing premium teas and botanicals, Sparkling Botanicals are made entirely of real plants – no additives and no B.S. To learn more, visit Sparkling-botanicals.com/.

For More Information:

https://sparkling-botanicals.com/