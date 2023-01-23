Sparkling Ice Launches Flavorful Giving Campaign

Talking Rain Beverage Company, the maker of bestselling sparkling water brand, Sparkling Ice beverages, is excited to announce the launch of a new CSR program, Flavorful Giving – an initiative that celebrates the people, places, and communities that inspire consumers to Live in Full Flavor. Throughout 2023, Sparkling Ice will partner with a different charitable organization every month—each with their own unique flavor—focusing on a range of topics including youth development, veteran care, wellness, education, and more.

This marks the most inclusive corporate social responsibility (CSR) effort in the brand’s history, as the company aims to reach more communities than ever before. Sparkling Ice will spotlight a new charity partner each month and support its efforts through an activation or financial contribution. Flavorful Giving is also part of the brand’s overarching Live in Full Flavor campaign.

“We are committed to not only bringing flavor to our consumers’ lives but also giving back to the communities in which we serve,” said Nina Morrison, SVP of Community Experience at Talking Rain Beverage Company. “Through the Flavorful Giving program, we are excited to partner with charities that are making a positive impact and bringing joy to those in need. We hope our Sparkling Ice consumers will follow along each month as we introduce new partners that are making a difference through the power of giving.”

For the month of January, Sparkling Ice is partnering with Good Sports, an organization dedicated to making sports and physical activity accessible to all children, regardless of their background or financial circumstances. On Friday, January 27th, Sparkling Ice will team up with Good Sports to provide sporting goods to Bailey Gatzert Elementary, based in Seattle, WA, promoting equity and healthy habits through play.

“Good Sports is excited to partner with Sparkling Ice and to help kick off the Flavorful Giving Campaign for the month of January,” said Melissa Harper, Co-Founder and CEO of Good Sports. “By donating brand new equipment and apparel to the students at Bailey Gatzert Elementary School, we are helping to provide opportunities for physical activity to kids who need it most.”

The Sparkling Ice brand has a robust history of supporting communities through CSR initiatives, including town beautification projects, home builds for Veterans, and support for foster children. In 2022 Talking Rain Beverage Company hit a new donation milestone, having raised a total of $1 Million, to date, in support of non-profits benefitting America’s Veterans and Veteran families.

For More Information:

https://www.sparklingice.com/flavorfulgiving/