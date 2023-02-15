Special Leaf Unveils New Packaging, Sparkling Formula

SAN ANTONIO, Texas— Texas-based tea company Special Leaf has unveiled the next era in its five-year-old journey, releasing a new look and sparkling formula of naturally sweetened, ready-to-drink olive leaf iced tea.

San Antonio chef Chris Cook has been preaching the gospel of olive leaf tea since 2018, sharing the benefits of leaf extracts that have the purported wellness perks of olive oil but without the fat. This spring, he unveiled a sleek look for his line of ready-to-drink products — they now come in 12-ounce slender cans — as well as a bubbly formula.

“Dating back almost 4,000 years, olive leaf tea originated in the ancient Mediterranean area and was used as medicine in a hot tea form. We’ve innovated that ancient — but impactful — beginning into a selection of ready-to-drink sparkling iced teas that are full of natural benefits and great flavor,” Cook said.

Not only are the new beverages packed with two times more anti-oxidants than green tea, they also contain many of the immune-boosting properties found in olive leaf tea, chef Cook said. These are purported to help with blood pressure, hypertension, type 2 diabetes, cholesterol and weight management.

Every flavor is made with the same base ingredients: olive leaf, carbonated filtered water and monk fruit. The Original, formerly known as “Keep it Simple,” features just these base ingredients for a refreshing and herbaceous sparkling sipper.

Pomegranate Blueberry is a fruit-forward variety featuring the rich, tart flavors of the purple-hued fruits. Tangerine Ginger is a citrus-forward option featuring energizing, zesty ginger to wake up the senses. Hibiscus Blueberry is a floral and fruity variation that offers a hint of cool peppermint as well as hibiscus and blueberry.

Special Leaf’s new flavors — encased in bold, new aluminum packaging — are available now for wholesale purchase and national shipping through the tea purveyor’s website.

The Special Leaf story began in 2014 at a South Texas olive orchard, where chef Chris Cook first discovered the health benefits of steeping olive leaves into an herbaceous tea. Then a chef consultant for the sprawling property, Cook began formulating recipes that he believed would bring the healthful — yet delicious — tea to the masses. Cook delved into the project full-time in 2018, and has since scaled the product to large co-packing production runs, doing whatever it takes to keep the leaf love alive.

