Spirits Gallery: New Expressions From Yellowstone, Blue Run, Barrell Craft, Solento and More

In this month’s new spirits roundup, The Macallan celebrates the anniversary of its Harmony Collection with sisters Stella and Mary McCartney, Yellowstone debuts its Special Finishes Collection and Solento unveils its latest LTO.

Barrell Craft Spirits

Barrell Craft Spirits has introduced its first non-cask strength bourbon, Barrell Foundation Bourbon, in select U.S. markets. The new release features a blend of Kentucky (8-year), Indiana (5-, 6- and 9-year), Tennessee (8-year) and Maryland (5- and 6-year) bourbon whiskeys bottled at 100 proof (50% ABV). Barrell Foundation is available online via the brand’s website and at retailers in Arizona, California, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Texas and Washington state for $59.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit barrellbourbon.com.

Komos

New York-based Tequila Komos has announced the launch of Komos XO, which the brand is marketing as its most exclusive expression to date. The new offering has been aged in a combination of American Oak bourbon barrels and French oak red and white wine barrels, resulting in tasting notes of dried fruits. Bottled at 42% ABV, Komos XO is available at select restaurants and premium retailers nationwide for $1,999 per 750ml crystal decanter. For more information, visit komos.com.

Yellowstone

This month, Yellowstone is set to debut its Special Finishes Collection with the launch of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Toasted Staves. The bourbon is finished in a combination of five different staves – high toast, American oak double-toast, vanilla, rick house and spice rack – and features tasting notes of walnut, toffee and black tea. Yellowstone Toasted will soon be available at retailers nationwide for a SRP of $49.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit yellowstonebourbon.com.

Chicken Cock

Chicken Cock Whiskey has begun the rollout of its exclusive Reserve Cask program this year featuring four different barrels. The first expression to hit the market is The Kevin “Kiz” Kisner Barrel Pick, created in collaboration with the PGA pro, who inked a multi-year partnership with Chicken Cock in February. The LTO (123.2 proof) is a Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey with a mash bill of 80% corn, 11.5% rye and 8.5% Malted Barley. The Kevin “Kiz” Kisner Barrel Pick is available via the brand’s website for $149.99. For more information, visit chickencockwhiskey.com.

The Macallan

To celebrate the third edition of its Harmony Collection, The Macallan has released two new expressions in collaboration with Stella and Mary McCartney: The Macallan Harmony Collection Amber Meadow (44.2% ABV) and The Macallan Harmony Collection Green Meadow (40.2% ABV). The former features tasting notes of oak, lemon and melon while the latter has notes of barley sugars, vanilla and almonds. Additionally, the sisters helped launch Macallan’s TOGETHER collection featuring 11 limited edition lifestyle pieces including handmade glassware, a ceramic flask, brass ice stamps and a brass napkin weight. For more information, visit themacallan.com/en-u.

Chivas Regal

Chivas Regal has expanded its offerings in the U.S. with the addition of Chivas XV. The newest release is a 15-year-old blend finished in French cognac casks, resulting in tasting notes of poached pears, butterscotch and caramel toffees. Bottled at 40% ABV, Chivas XV is now available at retailers nationwide in 750ml and 1L bottles. For more information, visit chivas.com.

Solento

Organic tequila producer Solento has unveiled its newest LTO, Solento Extra Añejo. Made in small batches from organic blue weber agave and aged for 40 months in American oak barrels, the expression features tastes of cinnamon and caramel with a touch of tobacco. Solento Extra Añejo is part of a limited edition box set that also includes two ribbed rocking glasses and a hand-picked vinyl record. The box set can be purchased on siptequila.com for $299. For more information, visit solentotequila.com.

Lobos 1707

Thanks to high consumer demand, Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal has announced additional availability of its Limited Edition Añejo tequila, expanding to 28 U.S. markets with approximately 9,000 bottles total. The expression, which made its debut at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition in April, is finished in Pedro Ximénez sherry wine barrels using the Solera method. Lobos 1707 Limited Edition Añejo is available at major retailers in select markets for a SRP of $99.99 per 700ml bottle. For more information, visit lobos1707.com.

Blue Run

Georgetown, Kentucky-based Blue Run Spirits has dropped a special collection of 8-Year-Old Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskeys. The line is crafted from ten six-year-old barrels that received a final aging of two years in the “sweet spot” of a second rickhouse, according to a press release. All ten expressions – Hat & Cattle, Sizzle & Steak, Bark & Bite, Show & Go, Penny & Thoughts, Talk & Action, Smoke & Mirrors, Ready & Raring, Pomp & Circumstance and Razzle & Dazzle – are available at retailers nationwide for a SRP of $249.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit bluerunspirits.com.

As Above So Below

As Above So Below has unveiled its newest innovation, Absinthe Verte. The classic absinthe is made using wormwood, fennel, anise, marjoram, hyssop and mint. Bottled at 125 proof, As Above So Below’s Absinthe Verte is available for purchase at AASB’s Distillery’s lounge and bottle shop in Santa Fe, New Mexico for $69.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit aasbdistillery.com.