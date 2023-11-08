Spirits Gallery: New Releases From Yola, Freeland, 1953, Bruichladdich and More

In the latest new spirits roundup, Tamworth Distilling unveils a wilderness-inspired smoked trout brandy, Heaven’s Door announces the newest addition to its Bootleg Series and Chicken Cock partners with headwear brand The Ampal Creative.

Chicken Cock x The Ampal Creative

Chicken Cock Whiskey has partnered with headwear brand The Ampal Creative to launch a limited edition bourbon. The new expression (121.6 proof) is a small batch bourbon with a mash bill of 80% corn, 11.5% rye and 8.5% malted barley and comes in a bottle with branding designed by both teams. The Chicken Cock x The Ampal Creative Reserve Cask is available online as part of a $189.99 bundle that also features a corduroy baseball cap featuring Chicken Cock’s logo. For more information, visit shopchickencockwhiskey.com.

Frey Ranch

Nevada-based Frey Ranch Distillery has entered the single malt category with the release of its new Frey Ranch Single Malt Smoked Whiskey. Bottled at 110 proof and aged for six years and seven months, the new offering was produced using barley that is grown, harvested, smoked, milled and distilled on the Frey Ranch farm. Frey Ranch Distillery’s Single Malt Smoked Whiskey is available via the brand’s website for $59 per 375ml bottle. For more information, visit freyranch.com.

Tamworth Distilling

Wilderness-inspired spirits maker Tamworth Distilling has unveiled its newest innovation, House of Tamworth Saison De Frai, a smoked trout brandy. The limited edition expression begins as a distillate from sustainably smoked brined Riverence Trout. The smoked trout is infused with brandy and distilled on Tamworth’s rotary vacuum until the ideal smoked trout essence is achieved and the tipple is then blended with the distillery’s Garden VSOP Apple Brandy. Bottled at 45% ABV, House of Tamworth Season De Frai is available for presale online for $65 per 200ml bottle. For more information, visit tamworthdistilling.com.

Yola

Latin-owned and female-operated mezcal producer Yola has expanded its portfolio with the addition of Mezcal de Pechuga. The new sipping mezcal features citrus fruits like orange, tangerine, lime, guayaba, pineapple, and tejocote. Yola Mezcal Pechuga (45% ABV) is available via the brand’s website for $119.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit yolamezcal.com.

Freeland Spirits

For Freeland Spirits’ latest limited edition whiskey launch, master distiller Molly Troupe collaborated with Camas Country Hill to select heritage and ancient grain varieties – great northern rye, purple karma barley and buckwheat – that are stone-milled to preserve full flavor. Freeland’s Rye Whiskey marks the brand’s first batch of 100% Oregon-grown and distilled rye whiskey. Bottled at 50% ABV, the new spirit is available via the brand’s website for $99.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit shop.freelandspirits.com.

Bruichladdich

In contrast to Bruichladdich’s Distillery’s traditional commitment to total transparency with its recipes, the brand’s newest release was crafted in complete secrecy. The mysterious spirit, named Black Art 11 Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky (44.2% ABV), features tasting notes of dried fruits, barley sugar and oak. The new offering is available at select retailers, including Sip Whisky, The Barrel Tap and Craft Cellars, for a SRP of $529.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit bruichladdich.com.

1953 Spirits

Women-founded, farmed, distilled and led spirits brand 1953 Spirits has officially debuted in the market with the launch of its additive-free Tequila Añejo. The tequila is derived from 100% Blue Weber agave harvested from the Jalisco highlands and is aged for 15 months in vintage American oak barrels previously used for bourbon. 1953 Tequila Añejo is available exclusively on ReservBar.com for $205 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit 1953tequila.com.

Heaven’s Door Spirits

Heaven’s Door has unveiled its Bootleg Series Volume V release, an 18-year-old straight bourbon whiskey finished in Spanish vermouth rouge casks. Bottled at 114 proof, the spirit has tasting notes of caramel, honey and vanilla. Heaven’s Door’s Bootleg Series is a tribute to founder Bob Dylan’s Bootleg Series of unreleased tracks and the Volume V bottle showcases his painting titled “No Vacancies.” Heaven’s Door Bootleg Series Volume V is available online and at select retailers nationwide for a SRP of $599 per bottle. For more information, visit heavensdoor.com.

Dread River

Dread River has announced the launch of its most exclusive and limited edition bourbon, Master Series Batch 2. The LTO, created in partnership with United States Air Force Master Sergeant Trey Bruner, is a double-barrel straight bourbon aged first in American oak and then French oak casks. Dread River Master Series Batch 2 (106 proof) will be available beginning on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, for a SRP of $106.99 per bottle. For more information, visit dreadriver.com.

Hard Truth Distilling

Hard Truth Distilling’s latest collection, Barrel Finished Reserve, consists of four unique pairings that fall under the brand’s Sweet Mash Rye label. The barrel lineup includes Pedro Ximénez Sherry, Pedro Ximénez Brandy, Sauternes and Cognac and each expression is available in 750ml bottles with a SRP of $99.99. For more information, visit hardtruth.com.

El Negocio

El Negocio, which means “The Business” in Spanish, has made its official U.S. debut. The spirit is made with Tequilana Weber found in the Zona Valles terroir in the Jalisco Lowlands. The piña of the Tequilana Weber is cooked in a brick oven and extracted using 30% tahona stone wheel and 70% roller mill techniques. The pulp is then fermented in stainless steel and double distilled in a copper pot. El Negocio’s The Blanco is available via the brand’s website for $90 per bottle. For more information, visit elnegociotequila.com.

Mezcalum

Husband and wife duo Abe and Erin Lichy, stars of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York, have entered the spirits world with the debut of their new brand, Mezcalum. Bottled at 40% ABV, the organic spirit is crafted with a blend of Espadin Agave and Cuishe. According to a press release, a portion of sales will be donated to a Mexico-based sustainability charity. Mezcalum is currently available in limited quantities via the brand’s website for $49.99 per 750ml bottle and will begin hitting shelves at select retailers next month. For more information, visit mezcalum.com.