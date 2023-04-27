Splash Beverage Group Appoints Bill Caple to Board of Directors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, announced the appointment of F. William (Bill) Caple to the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Caple brings over 30 years of experience in investment banking experience, particularly M&A and capital raises, management consulting and entrepreneurship.

Mr. Caple is the founder and managing director of Caple Advisory, an international growth strategies consulting practice and investment banking firm with a concentration in Asia. He has served in top executive and board positions with enterprise software organizations and other technology companies, both private and public. Mr. Caple devised, implemented, and grew multiple business development, sales (domestic and international), marketing, M&A, investor relations, and corporate finance strategies and programs, netting successful exits and public offerings of his companies. Most recently, Mr. Caple negotiated and closed the notable acquisition of TaylorMade Golf by the Korean private equity firm, Centroid Partners. Mr. Caple began his career as a corporate transactional attorney in the Washington, DC office of a national firm, working with numerous well known / large Wall Street financial institutions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bill to our board of directors,” said Robert Nistico, CEO and Chairman of Splash Beverage Group. “His wealth of experience and success in corporate finance strategies and M&A, business development, sales and marketing will be invaluable to our company’s growth initiatives and we look forward to his contributions. Bill rounds out our Board perfectly as each member brings a top-tier level of expertise in every key subject to help guide us as we continue to grow.”

“I am excited to join the board of Splash Beverage Group and contribute to the company’s mission of becoming a leading global beverage company,” said Mr. Caple. “Splash’s innovative and premium portfolio of brands and its dedication to product quality and customer service are impressive. I look forward to working with the board and management team to drive growth and create value for shareholders.”

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink.

